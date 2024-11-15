WATCH: Tara Davis-Woodhall and husband Hunter turn heads on the red carpet at GQ Men of the Year 2024

American track and field couple Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall recently stole the spotlight as they graced the GQ Men of the Year 2024 red carpet. The couple made waves at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics this year after securing the first gold medals of their careers.

The duo attended the event on Friday, November 14, and turned heads with their vibrant style choices. Davis-Woodhall was seen donning a stylish denim romper with a sleeveless cut. She accessorized the look with a red bandana around her neck and a cream-colored cowboy hat. She completed the look with a wide silver belt, a Bvlgari Octo Finissimo watch, and golden cowboy boots, perfectly embracing the American Rodeo theme of the event.

In contrast, her husband Hunter sported a dark denim jacket featuring brown fringe details along the shoulders and the sleeves to give himself a cowboy-inspired flair. He paired it with matching denim pants and completed the look with brown cowboy boots and a Bvlgari Octo Finissimo watch.

GQ, in collaboration with their Instagram handle, The Woodhalls, shared a video showcasing the couple's look. In the video, the Paralympian is seen kissing his partner on the cheek as they strike a pose for the cameras.

"Awarding the gold medal in power couples to @thewoodhalls at #GQMOTY," GQ wrote in the caption.

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall later reposted a video from the event on their joint Instagram story with GQ captioning it:

"@thewoodhalls hit the GQ MOTY red carpet."

Still from Woodhall's Instagram Story

Tara Davis-Woodhall reflects on relocating to Kansas with husband Hunter

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall at the 2023 World Athletics Championships (Source: Getty)

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall were appointed the assistant coaches for Kansas State University's track and field program. They joined under the leadership of their coach, Travis Geopfert, who was recently named the Director of Track and Field/Cross Country at the facility.

Davis-Woodhall shared that their move to Kansas was driven by the opportunity to train under Geopfert for their upcoming Olympic Games in LA in 2028.

"Hunter and I thought it was best to follow him and continue our track career because we want to go to L.A. Olympics 2028. I like the country, I like not being in a big city — it's not my thing," she told People magazine.

At the Paris Olympics in August, Tara Davis-Woodhall achieved the first Olympic gold medal of her long jump career with a leap of 7.10 meters. Meanwhile, Hunter Woodhall also claimed his first gold at the Paralympic Games after reigning supreme in the 400m T62 finals. He also added one bronze medal in the mixed 4×100 m relay.

