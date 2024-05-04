WATCH: Tara Davis-Woodhall opens her outdoor season with an impressive world lead

American long-jump sensation Tara Davis-Woodhall dominated at the Arkansas Twilight on May 3, 2024. She kickstarted her outdoor season with a world lead in long-jump.

The Arkansas Twilight was held at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, Arkansas. This inculcated multiple events like hammer throw, long jump, pole vault, shot put, javelin throw, and more for both men and women athletes.

Tara Davis-Woodhall stole the spotlight when it came to women's long jump. She stood atop the podium in the event by making a world lead of 7.16, which is 23 feet and six inches. The long jump phenom also took to her social media to celebrate her accomplishment at the Arkansas Twilight.

She shared the video of her attaining world lead at the Arkansas Twilight. Highlighting her incredible season's outdoor opening, she wrote:

"7.16m opener. Yeah glo."

Under this post, her husband and Olympic athlete, Hunter Woodhall praised Davis-Woodhall for a stellar win.

"So proud of you. Incredible opener, you inspire me to be great."

Tara Davis-Woodhall opens up about her outdoor season opener

Tara Davis-Woodhall was ecstatic after securing a world lead at the Arkansas Twilight 2024. She is now ready for the upcoming events on her list.

In a video posted by the Arkansas Track and Field on X, Davis-Woodhall revealed how she managed to obtain the mark and she is incredibly happy about her current form.

"I'm way faster than I've ever been. 7.16 is the new outdoor PR, so that's pretty cool. I do have a lot of stuff to work on, so I'm excited for the future, for sure."

She added:

"Emotions were key. I kept them calm, because I knew I wanted to go a little bit farther, of course. I just try to work on my emotions for this track meet, but other than that, I'm just so, so, so stoked for the future. I mean I have no complaints right now."

