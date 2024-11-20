WATCH: Usain Bolt steals the show in golden Bottega Veneta suit at the GQ Men of the Year 2024

After captivating fans with his legendary track career, Usain Bolt is now making waves on the red carpet, stealing the spotlight at events like the 2024 GQ Men of the Year. Bolt turned heads in a golden Bottega Veneta suit at the high-profile event held at The Roof Gardens in London, UK on November 19.

Although he retired in 2017, Bolt continues to be honored at numerous events, a testament to his illustrious career of eight Olympic medals, 14 World Championships medals, and multiple world records. The former Jamaican sprinter donned a double-breasted design with fanged-out lapels, a black shirt, and black-rimmed glasses. The suit featured side pockets outlined in satin. He paired the suit with matching trousers and the Italian house's famous Haddock loafers.

The 38-year-old wore smokey Wayfarer-style sunglasses and completed the look with a classic yet bold black watch and shimmering neck chains.

Watch Bolt describe his outfit for the 2024 GQ Men of the Year here:

Along with Bolt, rapper Central Cee and elite footballers Kobbie Mainoo and Cole Palmer graced the event with their presence. The 2024 GQ Men of the Year was hosted by Hollywood stars Jude Law and Nicole Kidman.

"Learn how to lose before you can learn how to win" - Usain Bolt shares the advice he received from coach Glen Mills

Usain Bolt speaks during the Laureus Awards press conference in Madrid, Spain | Getty Images

Usain Bolt shared advice he received from his coach Glen Mills, with whom he started training in 2004, on The High Performance Podcast last month:

"He said to me you have to learn how to lose before you can learn how to win and it took me two years to actually figure out exactly what he meant by that. That was one of the biggest things that confused me. I was like, 'Why would I want to learn how to lose?'

You have to understand that you will fail but when you fail do you learn from the failure and that's what he pretty much they meant. So when I was losing then how do I get better, what do I need to do to get better? So every time I lost I've said, 'What did I do wrong, what do I need to improve?'" [11:19]

Bolt's 2009 world-record times of 9.58 and 19.19 seconds in the Men's 100m and 200m sprints, respectively, stand untouched.

