"We have bigger goals for next year" - Hunter Woodhall announces major update ahead of World Para Athletics Championships 2025

American Paralympic athlete Hunter Woodhall announced on Thursday that he's withdrawing from the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships. The 12th edition of the championships is scheduled to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, India, from September 27 to October 5.Woodhall earned the qualification to represent the USA winning gold in both the men's 100m and 400m T62 events. He clocked 10.76 s in the 100m and a personal best of 45.79 s in the 400m at the National Championships, securing his spot at the Worlds.However, just two days before the event, Woodhall announced that he would not be competing. In an Instagram statement, Hunter Woodhall wrote that, after achieving his season goal of running a 45-second 400m, he wanted to focus on recovery, repairing his prosthetics, and upcoming personal and professional projects.The entire statement read:"I have made the decision to withdraw from the Para World Championships in New Delhi, India.I couldn't have asked for a better season. Running 45 seconds was my biggest goal for the year. We have bigger goals for next year, and that, combined with many other factors, helped with this decision. Both my walking and running prosthetics need to be fixed. The travel with Tokyo and India all at once, all the changes that came with moving, and a crazy year, all of this played a part. Additionally, I want to be around to experience life with Tara, be present for Athlos, and everything we have coming up, he added. We have some really incredible projects coming next year, and I am putting my full attention on bringing those to life. I look back at this season with so much gratitude. Got everything out of it I could have asked for. Now it's time to rebuild and be ready for next year," Woodhall concluded. Earlier in July, Hunter Woodhall set a world record in the men's 400m T62 with a time of 45.70 s at the Trackwired Manhattan Qualifier. The athlete has been aiming for the 45-second mark for many years.Hunter Woodhall's wife Tara Davis-Woodhall shows support for his withdrawal from Worlds Olympic champion long jumper Tara Davis Woodhall reacted to Hunter Woodhall's withdrawal from the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships. Notably, Tara Davis Woodhall had just won gold at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. The 26-year-old claimed her first World Championship title with a 7.13m long jump.As Hunter Woodhall announced his decision not to compete, Davis Woodhall showed support, adding"So excited for the future 🤭🫣" The couple married in 2022 in McKinney, Texas, after four years of dating.