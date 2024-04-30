"We did come to a decision"- Olivia Dunne reveals her plans on returning to LSU for fifth year

Olivia Dunne has revealed that she has decided whether to return for a fifth to LSU Tigers after discussions with coaches.

Earlier this month, Olivia and LSU were crowned the NCAA women's gymnastics champions for the first time in school's history. The Tigers scored a dominant 198.2250 in the Final Four meet inside Dickies Arena to edge runner-up California Bears.

Days after winning the maiden NCAA title, Livvy expressed that she was still feeling ‘unreal’ over LSU's historic performance. While she claimed that she would remember the winning moment for the rest of her life, Olivia Dunne also revealed that it had made her want to come back for a fifth year to the LSU Tigers.

"It definitely makes me want to come back, but I haven't quite thought about it completely. I've just been focused on the now and winning this national title, so I'll definitely start thinking about it," Dunne told Today.

Now, in the latest interview with LSU's former sportscaster Jacques Doucet, the 21-year-old revealed that she had made the decision after discussions with LSU Coaches. Livvy revealed:

"I did have a meeting with the coaches today actually, and we did come to a decision. So, stay tuned to find out.”

Dunne was beaming with joy while speaking with Doucet, and could very likely be returning for the fifth year. She, along with teammates Haleigh Bryant and K. Johnson were celebrating their NCAA triumph at the glitzy Tigers awards ceremony, where Livvy looked stunning in a pink dress.

Olivia Dunne's career at LSU Tigers

LSU v Florida

Olivia Dunne joined LSU Tigers in 2020, making her NCAA debut in the 2020-21 season against Arkansas. She competed on uneven bars and earned a brilliant score of 9.875. LSU reached the semifinals of the NCAA Championships that season, where Livvy scored 9.9 on uneven bars.

In the 2021-22 season, Livvy competed majorly on uneven bars again. She also competed in floor exercise five times during that season. While the 21-year-old regularly posted scores of 9.9 and above throughout the season, LSU didn't advance to the National championships. The next season, she missed the majority of the competition due to a series of injuries.

Olivia Dunne featured for the first time in February 2023 and scored 9.825 on uneven bars. Livvy led the charge in the 2023-24 season as the team secured SEC and national championship titles. She competed eight times on floor exercise, matching her career-high performance of 9.9 twice in the season.