Allyson Felix is one of the most celebrated athletes in the track and field world. But, along with this, she has made a space for herself when it comes to advocating maternal health.

With the commencement of black maternal health week, Allyson shared a heartwarming yet powerful message to alert everyone about the importance of black maternal health week.

Allyson Felix is no stranger to the difficulties a black woman has to go through especially when pregnant in the US. She has yet again voiced her opinion in the most powerful way regarding this sensitive matter.

From getting prepared at the first stage of pregnancy to policy changes for the betterment of black women, she spoke about it all. The star Olympian shared a video on the social media account of her business 'bysaysh'.

"It's Black Maternal Health Week. This is a week that is focused on raising awareness, community, and activism aimed at improving pregnancy outcomes for women of color," Allyson said.

This time this week's even more personal and important to Allyson because of her second pregnancy. She revealed the first thoughts she had when she got to know about her second pregnancy.

"I think about the moment that I found out that I was pregnant and I had so much joy but there was also a lot of fear because I understood the risks and complications that I could face being pregnant and giving birth in the U.S," Allyson continued. "Not only did I have a lot to prepare for, I got my hospital bag ready, but I also got my will ready.

"I also got my medical directive in place and I think that's the reality of giving birth as a black woman in the United States. There's so much more work to do and that's why we have to continue advocating for black maternal health."

Allyson Feliz also stressed on the important changes that women need to understand when it comes to maternal health.

"We have to push for policy change. We have to make sure that our medical providers are getting implicit bias training and unfortunately we also have to understand how we advocate for ourselves with our doctors and as we give birth," she added.

Allyson Felix is always alert and excited when it comes to pregnancy. With her second baby on its way, some cute moments of her with her family were shared on social media.

Allyson Felix announces second pregnancy

Recently Allyson Felix's husband Kenneth Ferguson shared some cute moments on social media with the track and field phenom. He shared a series of two pictures where he is seen carrying Allyson with a picture of the ultrasonography.

"It still doesn't feel real to say this, but we couldn't be more excited to say... that we have a baby boy on the way," he captioned the images.

Along with this, Allyson Felix also shared a wholesome series of six photos with her family. The first picture was of Camryn lying on Felix's baby bump. The other pictures were of them spending time together and Felix flaunting her beautiful baby bump.

