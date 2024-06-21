"We definitely want that world record" - Hunter Armstrong positive about the US 4x100m freestyle relay team's Paris Olympic goal

Hunter Armstrong qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics as a part of the USA's 4x100m freestyle relay team. The 23-year-old is vying for the world record upon his second consecutive Olympic appearance.

Hunter Armstrong lowered the long course 50m backstroke world record at the 2022 US International Team Trials, swimming in a blistering time of 23.71s. His effort broke the time of Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnicov, who had set the world record in 2021 by clocking 23.80s.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes swimmer competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, finishing ninth in the 100m backstroke semifinals. However, his backstroke leg effort in the 4x100m freestyle relay finals earned the coveted gold for the US team.

On his second run to achieve the gold in the 4x100m relay finals in the Paris Olympics, Armstrong wishes to break the world record as well. He spoke candidly with the NBC Olympics and Paralympics, saying:

"Well, yeah I think we definitely want that world record."

The US 4x100m relay team encompassing Michael Phelps, Garrett Weber-Gale, Cullen Jones, and Jason Lezak set the world record at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, finishing in 3:08.24. Interestingly, the team lowered its own world record time of 3:12.23, which it set at the same Summer Games.

Hunter Armstrong competed in the 100m freestyle final at the 2024 US Olympics Swim Trials, but his time of 47.78s (personal best) secured him fourth place and didn't qualify him for the individual event.

Armstrong also competed in the 100m backstroke and finished second behind Ryan Murphy in 52.72s, qualifying in the individual event for the Paris Olympics.

Hunter Armstrong overcame an unpleasant scenario in the 100m backstroke semifinals at the 2024 Olympic Trials

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming - Day 2 Hunter Armstrong

Hunter Armstrong was the only swimmer to have lowered the 53m mark, swimming in a time of 53.95s to advance to the semifinals as the top seed. But his world came crashing down when he slipped off the start at the semifinal race.

In a post-race interview, he said that the cameras installed on the blocks came in his way.

"I kind of knew something was off. The camera that they put on the blocks was right where I wanted to put my hand. So I kind of pushed it a little bit. But yeah, the wedge just didn't set. As soon as they said go, I slipped." (via NBC Sports)

Despite the roadblock, he was quick to recover and finish second to Ryan Murphy in a time of 53.57. He claimed that underwater swimming is his strongest suit and pulling himself back was not difficult.