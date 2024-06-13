"We go with Plan B, C or D... or all the way down"- Caeleb Dressel opens up on parenting his newborn baby

Two-time Olympian swimmer Caeleb Dressel and his partner Meghan welcomed their first child, August Wilder, this year. He recently revealed the tidbits of parenting his son.

Dressel is currently preparing to participate in the 2024 US Olympics swimming trials happening in Indianapolis, Indiana, from June 15 to 23, where he is eyeing the opportunity to secure his spot for his third Olympic event in Paris.

He has already represented the United States twice: at the 2016 Rio Olympics, winning two golds, and at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where he secured five golds.

In addition to his professional endeavors, Dressel experienced a joyful personal milestone when his wife gave birth to their first child on February 17, 2024. Caeleb and Meghan celebrated their son's three-month anniversary last month on May 30.

In a recent interview with Olympics.com, Dressel shed some light on parenthood and the changes he has experienced after becoming a father.

He underlined the challenges he and his wife encounter while raising their child and how they deal with them by having a multiple-plan approach. He said:

"We go with Plan B, C or D... or all the way down the alphabet. We read books and we were as prepared as we could be, but... I think Megan and I just work together to try our best to figure out what August needs - he can't talk."

He added:

"I think adapting to him and not just being super set in stone with our plan and, 'This is what we're going to do."

"I have challenges and obstacles every single day" - Caeleb Dressel on encountering hardships in swimming

TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio - Day 2

Caeleb Dressel took America's men's swimming legacy forward, following the retirement of two of the best American swimmers, 28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps and 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte.

However, Dressel has faced certain challenges in his swimming career, which also became a reason for him to take his name back from the 2022 World Championships midway through, and he did not compete for almost a year.

Talking about the challenges he encounters regularly, Caeleb Dressel said (via Olympics.com):

"I have challenges and obstacles every single day, whether it be from practice or at a swim meet or just a tough week, a tough month or a tough year of training."

Yet, he accepted that he gained valuable lessons from these challenges, and added:

"I feel like I've learned a lot about myself through the sport."