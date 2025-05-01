"We got everything we needed, not want" - Usain Bolt opens up about his biggest inspiration

Usain Bolt opened up about his biggest inspiration to date. In a podcast session with former Olympic medalist Colin Jackson, the Jamaican sprinting sensation revealed his thoughts about almost everything, from his Jamaican roots to his shock disqualification at the 2011 World Championships.
In the 'Go Wild Podcast,' Bolt credited his father as his biggest inspiration to date, who has set a positive precedent for the Olympic Champion through his actions.
"My dad, my dad really inspired me. My dad was always that person who said, 'Oh you need to work hard, you need to work hard.' People always tell you this. But I saw it with my own two eyes," Bolt said. [27:55 onwards]
Bolt further added,
"He just didn't say it and didn't do it. He was that person who would work hard to get something, and he would always work hard to make sure we got everything we needed, not want. That's one thing he always says."
After retiring from athletics, Usain Bolt divides his time equally between his family and his philanthropic duties as the head of the Usain Bolt Foundation. The Jamaican also spends time following his passion for soccer. Although Bolt enjoys his retirement, he admitted that he occasionally misses the adrenaline rush of sprinting.
Usain Bolt opens up about his disqualification from the 2011 World Championships
Everyone was prepared for Usain Bolt to sprint away with yet another gold in the 100m at the 2011 World Championships held in Daegu, South Korea. However, no one was prepared for the shock in store, not even Bolt himself.
In the Go Wild Podcast, Bolt opened up about the disqualification and how it shocked him completely. In his words,
"Actually, I was so focused, I couldn't believe what had happened. It was a shock to my system, when it happened I was like, "what did i just do?" I was like no. So I wasn't even listening or thinking about anything else, I couldn't focus on anything else. I could not tell you how somebody's face was looking or anything, I was just like, what did I do? I wasn't one of those athletes to go, oh I need to stay in there, so I didn't fuss."
Bolt was disqualified from the 100m finals for a false start, and the race was ultimately won by his Jamaican compatriot Yohan Blake, who won the race in 9.92 seconds. Bolt won back his honor through two consecutive gold medals in the 200m, as well as the 4x100m relay race victories.