“We all know the politics when it comes to relays” ; "Noah delivered in Glasgow” - Fans react to Noah Lyles’ ‘run faster’ comment on 4x400 relay team

Noah Lyles, the reigning 100 and 200m and 200m world champion, is one of the fastest men on the earth right now, and he's got big goals come the 2024 Olympic Games. In Paris, the American intends to walk away with gold in the 100m, 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400m, with the last seeming like a lofty challenge.

Fans have been left divided as to whether Lyles can actually live up to his targets, and the divide has only widened after the 2024 World Indoor Championships.

In Glasgow, the world champion ran the third leg of the 4x400m final, clocking the team's third fastest time with a 45.68 and helping them to a silver.

Now, at a press conference for the ongoing World Relays in the Bahamas, Noah Lyles was asked by a Citius Magazine reporter if he would be running the 4x400m this weekend. The sprinter replied in the negative and went on to address the criticism about home running in Glasgow, saying:

"Let's just say a lot of people in the U.S. were very, very, very upset that I ran the 4x400. And to that, I say: Run faster. Push me out.”

Fans were left split right down the middle about the athlete's comment, with one X (formerly Twitter) user writing:

“Run faster” - coming from the guy who, according to his WA profile, has a 400m PB of 47.04 from 2016. There were literally guys at World Indoors who had a faster 400m then you, Noah. We all know the politics when it comes to the relays! Anyways…”

However, another fan stepped in to defend the sprinter, writing:

“Noah delivered in the event at Glasgow, had the third fastest leg in his team & they won a silver at the Worlds. Noah isn't the problem, it's down to US Fed. If fans & athletes are upset, be upset at US, he doesn't select himself for the team & he only offered himself to run.”

A few other track and field enthusiasts were irked by Lyles' comments.

“Bro literally ran the slowest leg, Fred (Kerley) can easily smoke you over the 400m,” one wrote.

“As if he was selected because he was the fastest,” another added.

However, other netizens were quick to show their support for Noah Lyles.

“Some people are just going to continue to hate on him instead of supporting him and be happy for whoever is putting their hard work and dedication out on the track. Your hate is just drawing more fans to support him and the sport of track and field,” one fan stated.

“Come on people, we who love track and field should love the publicity for our sport. Noah gets eyeballs on the sport, and we need all of that we can get. Fast,interesting, outgoing people are what the sport needs,” another chimed in.

When and how to watch Noah Lyles in action at the 2024 World Relays

Noah Lyles will take to the track alongside the likes of Olympian Kenny Bednarek, world-lead holder in the 200m Courtney Lindsey, and youngster PJ Austin in the 4x100m race at this weekend’s world relays. The American is scheduled for only one event and will likely be in action on both Saturday and Sunday.

The World Relays schedule on Saturday includes the heats for the 4x100m taking place at 8:25 pm local time. The finals will take place on Sunday at 10:00 pm, with the repechage round being completed earlier in the day.

Fans in America can tune into NBC’ Peacock to catch Noah Lyles' race on Saturday. Meanwhile, Sunday's action will be streamed on Peacock, CNBC, the NBC Sports app as week as the NBCSports.com.