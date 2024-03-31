"We leave the politics out of it" - Grant Holloway opens up on Paris relay prospects after world lead run in 4x100m at Florida Relays

Grant Holloway is typically a force to be reckoned with on the 110 and 60m hurdles, but competing he recently proved his sprinting prowess as well.

Running in the 4x100m at the Florida Relays alongside Erriyon Knighton, PJ Austin, and Joseph Fanbullah, the sprinters clocked a 37.67, setting a new world lead. The timing also made it to the top ten times ever registered in the event.

As the Paris Olympics approach, the subject of who makes the American relay team has been the center of public interest. Last year, reigning 100m and 200m World Champion, Noah Lyles, announced his intentions to race in both the 4x100m as well as the 4x400m at the Games.

Post that, the 26-year-old ran the 4x400m final at the Glasgow World Indoor Championships, a decision that many believed cost America the gold. Two-time 4x400m relay World Champion, Fred Kerley, had spoken out post the race, accusing the USATF of playing favorites.

Now, Grant Holloway and his teammates have piqued further interest in the conversation regarding who gets chosen for the US Olympics relay team. However, the hurdler himself is choosing to stay away from the drama.

In a post race interview with Citius Magazine, Holloway was asked how he thinks this performance sets them up for the Paris Olympics, to which he responded:

“Team USA was here, they obviously saw what we just ran so we're going to see what happens. Obviously, Erriyon and PJ are the young ones so they have a chance to put themselves in history books, but you know this is just a start. We leave the politics out of it, we just stay ready so we don't got to get ready.”

Has Grant Holloway raced in relays before?

While Grant Holloway has dominated the hurdles on the international level, he put up incredible performances in the relays when he was a collegiate athlete.

Competing for the Florida Gators, the American ran the second leg for their 4x400m relay in 2017, helping the team to a second-place finish in the NCAA Indoor Championships. The next year, Holloway, alongside his teammates, finished third in the indoor 4x400m relay and claimed bronze in the outdoor 4x100m relay.

In 2019, Grant Holloway and the Florida Gators truly shone in the 4x100m relays. The team clinched the championship with a time of 37.97, marking the first time in history that an NCAA relay team had dipped under the 38 second mark.