"We'll never know"- Keely Hodgkinson gives her honest take on Jarmila Kratochvilova's 'controversial' 800m outdoor world record

Keely Hodgkinson, a two-time Olympic medalist, recently shared her thoughts on her future goals in the 800m race events. The iconic British middle-distance runner also expressed her take on the outdoor 800m world record.

Ad

Hodgkinson, who is expected to miss the rest of the indoor season, has unfortunately missed participating in her event, Keely Klassic, due to a hamstring tear sustained during a practice session. The 800m Olympic champion shared her thoughts on the outdoor 800m world record and her goals revolving around surpassing it during a conversation with Sky News' Jacquie Beltrao on Sunday.

“I do have a small eye on it; you know it's going to be a special day if that ever does get broken, as you say, it's the longest-standing track record. I think 42 years old this year. I look forward to that being a really big target and just seeing how fast I can go. I know it had its controversies around it but honestly, we'll never know, there's a lot of people that haven't gotten near it,” Hodgkinson said [0:53 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Ad

The outdoor 800-meter world record was secured by former track and field athlete icon Jarmila Kratochvílová from Czechoslovakia. Her record of 1:53.28 was set in July 1983 at the age of 32 and it is the longest-standing world record in the history of athletics.

The world record was reportedly considered tendentious due to the alleged use of substances and her robust frame. Kratochvílová maintained her righteous claims based on her intense training and was never tested positive. She amassed prominent accolades in her career, including three world championship medals and four gold medals in the European Indoor Championships.

Ad

Keely Hodgkinson on how she masters focus amidst the spotlight

Keely Hodgkinson at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Athletics - Source: Getty

Keely Hodgkinson is an acclaimed middle-distance runner and has amassed multiple accolades in her career. During her exclusive interview with ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott, Hodgkinson revealed that “track and field” is her principal purpose and shared how she manoeuvres around the attention.

Ad

“For me, that was just one thing I don't want to happen, like for me track and field will always take the main focus," Keely Hodgkinson said. "I've had the privilege of that opening up doors to other really exciting things but I am the type of person that if it gets in the way of training, I really don't like it. So I think that's a good skill that I've managed to pick up and hopefully it keeps us on the narrow towards greater things.” [1:01]

Ad

Hodgkinson has two World Championship medals, along with two gold medals from the European Championships and two gold medals from the European Indoor Championships. At the age of 16, the acclaimed athlete won U20 and U18 800m race events in England. She also has secured medals in the European U18, U20, and U23 Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback