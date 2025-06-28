"We were never really raised with financial literacy"- Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband Hunter reveals how self-taught lessons shaped their path

Track stars Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall recently made their feelings known on building generational wealth and home equity. Hunter, who has been married to Tara Davis-Woodhall since 2022, mentioned that as athletes it was important for them to invest in becoming homeowners despite not having proper financial literacy. The couple discussed their thoughts in an interview at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Hunter Woodhall is a highly decorated Paralympic athlete. While representing the University of Arkansas, he became the first double amputated athlete to earn an NCAA Scholarship, effectively making his breakthrough in the sport. Woodhall specializes in multiple events, such as the 200m and 400m, showcasing his versatility. He met Tara Davis-Woodhall at a high school track meet in 2017, with the pair dating shortly after.

In an interview with Bryan Rowles, Hunter said: (4:56 onwards)

"It's a huge goal of ours and we were never really raised with any financial literacy, like everything we've learned is honestly from YouTube and online and talking to mentors. I didn't really understand a lot of the financial world but I understood real estate, and I understood the value and it's physical, it's tangible, so we always knew that."

"We've seen so many athletes like going through their careers and they make money with their careers and they get out and it's like, oh I don't even know what to do, so for us it was like if we can save our money, purchase a house together, at least like at the very worst like we have this place that we can call home. We have a roof over our head and there's such a sense of security in that."

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently announced that she will be a part of the women's only track and field league known as Athlos, acting as an adviser-owner alongside Gabby Thomas and Sha'Carri Richardson.

Tara Davis-Woodhall joins ownership group of Athlos

Davis-Woodhall at the 2025 Diamond League - Source: Getty

Tara Davis-Woodhall is set to become a part of the famous women's only track and field league known as Athlos. Founded by Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, the league aims to help female athletes by providing prize money and team-based competitions. Davis-Woodhall will become adviser-owner alongside other track stars such as Gabby Thomas and Sha'Carri Richardson.

The official Athlos account shared that Tara will be a part of Athlos, with the post sparking reactions from many including Hunter Woodhall.

At the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Tara and Hunter discussed their careers, personal lives, and more on a podcast that was held live from Cannes.

