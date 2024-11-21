"We are now one of fastest in the world"-Christian Miller pens heartfelt note for his younger self as he reflects on completing 10 years as an athlete

Christian Miller penned a note for his younger self, reflecting on his track and field journey to becoming one of the fastest sprinters in the world. He came fresh off signing a professional contract with Puma, thus forgoing a collegiate career.

Miller, the Creekside High School alum, rose to fame with his 100m and 200m performances at the 2023 USATF U20 Championships. He clocked 10.06s in the 100m, setting the junior class record and breaking the U18 world record of Puripol Boonson.

The 18-year-old continued his momentum in 2024, winning the 100m feat at the Pure Athletics Invitational in Florida. His timing of 9.93s broke Trayvon Bromell's US record of 9.97s, making him the youngest person to run below 10s. He secured the third-highest position on the all-time world junior list behind Issam Asinga and Letsile Tebogo.

The Florida native was part of the 100m lineup at the 2024 US Olympic trials and finished fifth. Recently, he took to his Instagram handle to share a video montage of him competing over the years, issuing a strong message.

"Hey lil man, it’s been a decade since we started this journey in T&F. With God guiding us through everything, we are now one of the fastest in the world. Let’s keep it going," his caption read.

The video also featured him in an interview, sitting with his parents, talking about challenging Usain Bolt's 100m world record time of 9.58s.

"In God's overall plan, and if his plan is for me to break the world record then you guys will be seeing me run faster than 9.58s."

Miller signed the Letter of Intent with the University of Georgia in 2023 but signed as a professional before starting his classes.

Christian Miller on why he decided to forgo his track and field career

Having already tasted success and etched his name as one of most promising high school sprinters, Christian Miller thought that pursuing college would only be a step back. As per him, the sprinter is more than ready to tussle it out on big stages.

"Every single year I’ve had, I feel like I’ve taken a big leap moving forward. I felt like if I were to go to college, from the times I already ran, I felt like I would be taking a step back almost. Looked at all the resources and things that I had back at home and everything I would have at UGA," he said, via NBC News.

Miller added:

"And I just kind of told myself that I’m trying to go big, and I’m trying to really make a stamp in the track and field world and I feel like this is the best way to kind of put my talent out there and kind of strike while the iron’s hot. That’s why I decided to go ahead and turn pro.”

Christian Miller will look to compete at the LA Olympics in 2028, going against the fastest runners in the world.

