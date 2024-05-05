"We're going to come back faster and recharged"- Gabby Thomas issues a strong message after securing Paris Olympics berth

Gabby Thomas recently asserted her confidence by sharing a strong message after securing a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Thomas along with Tamara Clark, Melissa Jefferson, and Tamari Davis, competed in the women's 4x100m relay race at the 2024 World Athletics Relays at the Tommy Robinson National Stadium in the island country of Nassau, Bahamas.

Team USA dominated the women's 4x100m relay after clocking a spectacular time of 42.21 seconds, defeating the French and Nigerian squads. Davis ran the first leg for the team, running a split of 11.34 seconds.

Thomas followed Davis in the second leg, producing an impressive split of 10.28 seconds. Barnes ran in the third leg, clocking 10.44 seconds, and was followed by Melissa Jefferson's striking split of 10.15 seconds.

The USA squad will lock horns with the French, Polish, Canadian, German, Australian, British, and Dutch squads in the finals on Day 2 of the Relays. During the post-heat race interview with Joy News, Thomas expressed the team's intention to pursue victory on Day 2.

"We're going to go back we're going to review the film we're going to look at what we could do better because you can always get better and we're going to come back faster and recharged," Thomas said at 1:10.

"It’s a nice step forward" - Gabby Thomas praises World Athletics following the announcement of Olympics prize money

Gabby Thomas of Team United States poses with the bronze medal for the Women's 200m Final at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Gabby Thomas secured a silver medal in the 4x100m relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Further, she also secured a bronze medal in the women's 200m, clocking 21.87 seconds.

With her sights locked on achieving a glorious victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she praised World Athletics for introducing prize money at the Olympics. On April 10, 2024, the Organization announced a cash prize of $50,000 to the gold medalist and the relay teams.

“It’s a nice step forward to see that World Athletics is now paying Olympic champions,” said Gabby Thomas. “I think it’s huge because a big misconception with Olympians is that they have the financial backing and they have resources. And that is just not the case."

"I trained at a local high school. We don’t have a great training facility; we don’t have access to all these things … Anything that they can do to help support athletes that are truly just training out of love about their sports is great.”

World Athletics has allocated USD 2.4 million to be awarded as prize money to the athletes.