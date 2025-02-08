"We're not going home empty handed": US Volleyball player Haleigh Washington opens up on emotional moments with parents after Paris Olympics triumph

US Volleyball player Haleigh Washington recently reflected on her favorite moments at the 2024 Paris Games. She recalled some memorable moments she experienced with her family in the French capital last year.

The American volleyball team clinched a spot to compete in the final round after defeating Brazil in the semifinal round with a scoreline of 3-2, in which Washington scored 5 points. In the final round, the two-time Olympic medalist gathered four points for the team with 1,1, and 2 points in three sets, respectively.

In an interview with USA Volleyball uploaded on their Instagram handle on February 7, the middle blocker described her favorite moments in Paris, with one being the moment she shouted towards her parents with pride and joy in the crowd after winning the medal.

It held special significance as her parents couldn't attend the heavily restricted Tokyo Games.

"When we got the silver medal and I came of the podium and my parents were standing in the crowd and I'm holding up the medal and I'm just yelling at them," Haleigh Washington said.

"I'm like 'hardware baby we're not going home empty handed'. Like I was so stoked for that because I think nobody knew what to expect from this Olympics. Like it was a completely different kind of setup, different team, different energy, and so the fact that we left with hardware was just amazing. So being able to yell at my parents who were in the stands because they weren't able to be in Tokyo was one," she added.

The American team secured the silver medal following their clash against the Italian squad, who defeated them 3-0 to clinch the gold.

Haleigh Washington shares one more heartwarming moment of the Paris Games with her family

In the same interview, Haleigh Washington shared another favorite moment from the Paris Games opening ceremony, which was held on the Seine River, ditching the traditional stadium event.

Washington's family was standing in the stands alongside Seine holding banners and green lights to make themselves visible to her. Recognizing her family in the crowd and waving and jumping at them was another favorite memory of the silver medalist.

"During opening ceremonies we were going down the river in the rain, it's pouring, we are sopping wet and from across the river, I see my family in the stands and they had brought this banner and they had this green flashy lights so I could see them and so I'm scanning the crowd and all of a sudden I see them and I start jumping and waving," she said.

"This once in a lifetime experience," Haleigh Washington added.

