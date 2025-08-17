"We're going to like sell out the whole stadium"- Noah Lyles makes bold Kishane Thompson claim while expressing desire for 1v1 in Jamaica

  • home icon
By Nancy Singh
Modified Aug 17, 2025 03:28 GMT
Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 9 - Source: Getty
Noah Lyles and Kishane Thompson - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles recently opened up about his desire to have a one-on-one race with Kishane Thompson in Jamaica while making a bold claim of selling out the whole stadium. The two have been giving each other tough competition since the Paris Olympics.

Lyles and Thompson were last seen racing against each other at the Silesia Diamond League, which took place on August 16, 2025, at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzów, Poland. In this showdown, the Jamaican produced a dominant performance, as he stood atop the podium after clocking a time of 9.87s. Lyles, who was initially trailing behind, picked up his pace and managed to earn a silver medal after clocking his season best of 9.90s.

Kenny Bednarek claimed a third-place finish after posting 9.96s. Following this race, which was termed as an 'Olympic' rematch by track enthusiasts, Lyles opened up about his desire to compete in a 1v1 race against Thompson in the post-race interview. Claiming that this race would sell out the whole stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, he said:

"Personally, I wanted to just do a 1v1 race in Jamaica. I thought that would have just been amazing. Me and him just like, hey, we're going to like sell out the whole stadium. It's just going to be me and him. Maybe throw in some like before races, like have some other people do like some 200m, 100m, and stuff like that. But like me and Kishane, right next to each other lane by lane, just us two dueling it out. I feel like we could have sold out the crowd for sure," said Noah Lyles.
Prior to the Silesia Diamond League, the Olympic gold medalist delivered a stellar performance in the 200m race at the USATF National Championships.

Noah Lyles made his feelings known about his performance at the Silesia Diamond League

Noah Lyles opened up about his performance in the 100m dash at the Silesia Diamond League in the post-race interview. Making his feelings known about how the full stadium made him feel hyped up and calling it 'crazy,' he said:

"I went on the track and it was a full stadium out here. I don't know if you can hear anything, they are going crazy and when they cheer, it's even louder and again the competition was like wow, this is a 100m finals," Noah Lyles said (via FloTrack).

He went on to talk about his performance, stating that although he couldn't stand atop the podium, he was happy. He also revealed his plan for this race, stating that he wanted to focus on his drive phase.

"Sometimes you get the pressure and it's like, I need to do something magical but at the end of the day, no you don't. Today's plan was to build my drive phase and I didn't stand up too early and I really chased after it and I feel like that was the major difference between my last two races and today," he added.

Noah Lyles is now expected to next run in the 100m dash at the 2025 Lausanne Diamond League, which is slated to be held next week.

