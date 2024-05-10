"We’re just friends!"-When Simone Biles shut down 'rivalry' talks with Gabby Douglas

Simone Biles and Gabby Douglas are two of America's most prominent gymnasts and fans have always wondered if competitive spirits between the duo run high. However, back in 2016, Biles had confirmed that they were friends despite often competing for the podium.

Both Biles and Douglas have scripted gymnastics history for America. Back in 2012, the latter became the first African American to be crowned the Olympic all-around champion, and the first American to win gold in both the individual all-around and team competitions at the same Games.

Biles made her big entry onto the international scene just a year later, winning the 2013 World Championships all-around gold. She then went on to defend her title in both 2014 and 2015.

As the 2016 Rio Olympics approached, many pegged Simone Biles and Gabby Douglas to be fierce rivals as they prepared for the Games. However, Biles confirmed that wasn't the case in an interview with Refinery29.com, saying,

“We’re friends, in and out of the gym. Everyone makes it [out] to be some big rivalry, but we’re just friends! We always want the best for each other, and whenever we have a team competition, we’re just excited that we get to share that memory together.”

She went on to add that the two often relied on each other for help during international competitions.

“Sometimes we’ll go to each other's rooms if we need [makeup], like if someone has blue eyeliner or red lipstick. At Worlds, Gabby had me do her [hair] bows,” she said.

Simone Biles and Gabby Douglas vie to make it to their third Olympic Games

After the Rio Olympics, Gabby Douglas took some time off from gymnastics, while Simone Biles went on to medal at the Tokyo Games and became the most decorated gymnast of all time.

Now, Douglas has announced her return to the sport after a seven-year hiatus, and both she and Biles are gunning to make it to their third Games. Fans will get to see both the Olympic all-around champions in action in just a week, as they line up at the US Core Hydration Classic.

Douglas’ debut at the American Classic earlier in April saw her secure a three-event qualifying total for the national championships, which in turn enables gymnasts to qualify for the US Olympic Team Trials. On the other hand, Simone Biles is already qualified for the trials given her top of the podium finish at the 2024 World Championships.