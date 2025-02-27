"We see you NCAA" - Riley Gaines slams the organization for having policy conflicting President Trump's E.O about "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports".

Riley Gaines recently criticized the NCAA's updated transgender participation policy, stating that it conflicts with President Trump's order. The US president's executive order prohibits transgender women and girls from participating in female sports at all education levels.

In response to the executive order, the NCAA revised its policy on February 6, 2025, restricting women's sports competitions to athletes assigned female at birth. However, the policy allows transgender women to practice with women's teams and receive associated benefits, such as medical care.

Reflecting on the debate of transgender athletes in women's sports, Gaines directed an X post to the NCAA accompanied by a video on February 26, 2025. The video features women opposing the NCAA's updated policy. The former swimmer captioned the post:

"The new NCAA policy is in direct conflict with President Trump's beautifully written Executive Order, "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports". We See you, @NCAA"

US President's executive order follows a 2024 Paris Olympics event. Algerian boxer, Imane Khelif injured Italian opponent, Angela Carini within 46 seconds of the match. Carini withdrew from the match following the event.

Additionally, in 2023, the International Boxing Association (IBA) disqualified Khelif, from the women's World Boxing Championship after Khelif did not pass a gender eligibility test. The IBA stated that the DNA test results showed the boxer had XY chromosomes.

Riley Gaines criticizes NCAA's new policy, pledges to hold them responsible

Riley Gaines Speak Following Vote On The Protection Of Women And Girls In Sports Act - Source: Getty

Riley Gaines initially supported the NCAA's revised transgender participation policy but later criticized it for containing 'more loopholes than Swiss Cheese'. She noted that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also raised concerns, requesting a temporary injunction against the NCAA, arguing that the policy defines an athlete's sex based on birth records and designations assigned by doctors instead of using the Trump administration's definition.

Gaines expressed frustration that many people, including herself, were quick to celebrate the NCAA's new policy without fully examining its details. She said:

"We were all pretty quick to celebrate this new policy by the NCAA, but it's important the American people know this policy is garbage," Gaines said. "We're watching, we see what they're doing and we're willing to hold them accountable." (cbs4local.com)

Riley Gaines has been actively advocating against transgender athletes in female sports, following a March 2022 controversy. During NCAA Women's Swimming Championship, Gaines tied for fifth place with University of Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas in the 200-yard freestyle event. Despite the tie, the officials gave trophy to Thomas, leaving Gaines without it.

