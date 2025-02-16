"We still here" - Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens shares glimpse of the couple after '14 hours' in-flight as they head for a special getaway

Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, shared a glimpse of the couple during their flight to South Africa for their honeymoon. Despite getting married in 2023, they could not go on the special getaway earlier due to their athletic career commitments.

Owens took to his Instagram stories to share a glimpse of the couple during their long flight. In the selfie taken by Owens, the 29-year-old was all smiles, while the gymnast posed with a victory sign. Both were seen wearing black winter clothes. He captioned the post, writing:

“14 hours later and we still here 😂🤞”

Screenshot of Owens’ Instagram story. Credits - IG/ jowens

Earlier, in one of his stories, the NFL safety shared details about their 15-hour journey to their honeymoon destination in an adorable way, revealing how he planned to ‘annoy’ the gymnast during the trip. He added:

“Ready to annoy you for 15 hours 😂"

Screenshot of Owens’ Instagram story. Credits - IG/ jowens

Notably, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens first wed in a private courthouse ceremony in Houston, Texas, on April 22, 2023, after obtaining their marriage license. They later exchanged vows again on May 6 in a lavish ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, surrounded by close friends and family.

Simone Biles acknowledged husband, coaches, family and friends’ support after winning SI Sportsperson of the Year Award

Simone Biles at Paris Olympics (Photo: Getty Images)

Simone Biles expressed her gratitude to her husband Jonathan Owens, former coaches Cecile and Laurent Landi, family, and friends for their constant support for their crucial role in her journey and success. During the Sports Illustrated Awards ceremony, she gave a shoutout to the important people in her life while accepting the SI Sportsperson of the Year honor, adding (0.21 onwards):

“Thank you, Sports Illustrated, for this incredible honor…I share this award with my family and my friends as they have been with me every step of the way, and I'm truly grateful for their love and support.”

“I also want to shout out to my coaches, Cecile and Laurent because I couldn't have done this without you guys. People think of gymnastics as an individual sport but I wouldn't be here without my team. Their care and support as an athlete mean more than I could possibly express. To my husband Jonathan, thank you for being with me through the highs and the lows and always being by my side no matter what,” she also mentioned.

During the speech, she also shared her discomfort with public speaking. Biles humorously suggested that she would rather face the pressure of competing on a balance beam than give a speech.

