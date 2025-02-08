"We thought we were getting a bump"- Nebraska Volleyball’s Rebekah Allick on meeting where the team learned of John Cook's retirement

AVCA First Serve Showcase MVP of 2024, Rebekah Allick has reflected on the team’s thoughts before the meeting regarding John Cook’s retirement, in her latest appearance. The Nebraska Cornhuskers middle blocker shared the team’s viewpoints.

Rebekah Allick, Andi Jackson, Harper Murray, and Bergen Reilley were present in the Nebraska Volleyball Player Press Conference meeting via Hail Varsity. During the meeting, Allick explained what she thought their earlier team meeting was regarding and what the team was informed about.

“We were told it has to do with revenue share and we all thought we were going to get a bump. Been an atom bomb. Sorry. I mean, it's pretty much public now. We thought it was just going to be like a business-type of meeting, most likely a breakdown of the schedule. Sometimes those type of changes happen so it's easier to have everyone present. Wish apologized about lying. So that's what the original meeting we thought was going to be like.” She shared [10:49 onwards]

Allick revealed that the team was informed the team huddle would be related to matters revolving around business. She also mentioned that Andi Jackson and her had an inside banter surrounding financial transformation and growth. In 2024, Allick was named the Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week in October and was also named the AVCA First Serve Showcase Best Middle Blocker.

Rebekah Allick expresses her confidence on team camaraderie and their strong bond

Rebekah Allick at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Rebekah Allick, as a freshman and sophomore, was named to the AVCA All-Region Team. She played for the VC Nebraska club and also won a national championship. During a segment of “HailVarsityYT,” Allick revealed that her strength comes from her teammates and the reason they are her “why.”.

“I mean they're my why so. I made it very clear in the beginning of the season that I was very honored to have people that I could dive into and give myself to. So I threw my hair up in the go-to buns. I was just trying to play comfortable and just play with love. Obviously the night's about them but I'm grateful that it worked out for me in this way but they're my why so I was grateful that it showed tonight.”

Rebekah Allick expressed that she appreciates and admires her teammates and that she is “honored” to play with such individuals at Nebraska. She was one of the members of the U.S. U18 National Team that competed at the FIVB U18 World Championships, with US securing the third spot.

