"We've cried a lot together”- Ilona Maher shares true feelings about close bond with Alan Bersten during DWTS

Ilona Maher recently disclosed her true feelings about her close bond with DWRS partner Alan Bersten. The pair produced several incredible dance routines at the show, earning a second-place finish.

Maher got the show's proposal after her Paris Olympic campaign, where she and her US rugby team clinched a bronze medal after defeating Australia with a score of 14-12. After winning the first-ever Olympic medal in this sport, Maher became a part of DWTS, where she was paired with Bersten.

The duo earned the runner-up position in the show's finale on November 26, 2024, and then reunited with each other amid the DWTS Tour. While the tour has almost come to its end, Bersten and Maher appeared on the talk show 'House of Maher,' hosted by the latter and her sisters, Olivia and Adrianna.

The rugby player made her feelings known about the special bond she shared with Bersten during the show and revealed that they also navigated multiple breakdowns together.

"I think it was like my teammate, to me you were my teammate, like, how I would treat, you know, Nia, the people you go through the trenches with, the people you do your conditioning days, with who you just like you've bonded in some way that makes you feel that because it was a lot of work. I had a lot of breakdowns, we've had a lot of breakdowns together. We've cried a lot together," said Ilona Maher (49:37 onward).

"There's been moments where he's walked out of the room and I've been like I'm going to my corner and then I'd lay on the ground," she added.

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten opened up about being 'shipped' together

The chemistry of Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten on the DWTS stage mesmerized fans, who speculated their relationship status and started shipping them together, wanting to see more of them. In the aforementioned podcast, the duo made their feelings known about being shipped online.

"We get a lot of 'shippers' online of us, but I think what we built was like a really beautiful friendship, and I think people aren't used to seeing that, of like a man and a woman who just genuinely enjoy time [together]," said Ilona Maher.

She added that people are not used to seeing such a special friendship and two people working toward a common goal. Along with this, she also said that she loved the shippers and she hopes to be friends with Bersten for life.

