"We wanted to get the job done"- Gabby Thomas speaks after leading the USA to two gold medals at the World Athletics Relays 2024

American sprinter Gabby Thomas recently spoke about her performance in the women’s 4x400m and 4x100m relay races at the 2024 World Athletics Relays. Thomas was a member of the relay teams and contributed to the United States gold medal wins at the events held in the Bahamas.

Thomas featured in two events on Sunday night at the 2024 World Athletics Relays. She first clocked a 10.23s split in the second leg in the 4x100m event to guide the USA in clinching the gold medal in a championship record time of 41.85s, edging out France who clocked a season-best time of 42.75s.

The 27-year-old then participated in the 4x400m relay, where she clocked the fastest 400m split (49.58s) among her teammates. Her teammates, consisting of Quanera Hayes (51.16s), Bailey Lear (51.33s), and Alexis Homes (49.63s), together helped the United States accomplish a world-leading performance of 3:21.70s and win the gold.

After winning the 4x400m relay race, the United States athletes who participated in the event were interviewed after their successful campaign. At that time, one of the interviewers asked Thomas how she managed to balance and prepare herself as she competed in two events, which were scheduled just twenty minutes apart.

The two-time Olympic medalist talked about their preparation (via Citius Mag on the YouTube channel), stating [timestamp 0:49]:

“It's been a great preparation at the end of the day. I knew that the girls would have it regardless. I mean we have a great 4x4 squad but it's a testament to how we came up to World Relays. We came prepared, we came with the mentality, we knew we wanted to get the job done and we were committed to that.”

Thomas mentioned how it became an easier race after Quanera’s first leg, adding:

“So Quanera set me up well, it was a pretty easy run from there and then I knew that they would finish strong because that's what they do when I see it time and time again. But really great support from the team and great support from the coaches.”

A look into Gabby Thomas’ 2024 track season

Gabby Thomas of the United States celebrates after winning the Women's 300m during the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on February 04, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Gabby Thomas made her first appearance in 2024 during the indoor season by participating at the 2024 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix where she recorded a time of 35.75s to win the 300m.

Her outdoor season debut came at the 2024 Texas Relays where she appeared in three events on the same date and won all three, which included first positions in the 100m (10.88s), 200m (22.08s), and 4x100m (42.25s).

Before taking part in the World Relays, Gabby Thomas won with a time of 50.37s in her 400m outdoor season opener at the 2024 LSU Alumni Gold.