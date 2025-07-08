Weeks after confirming divorce, Ryan Lochte goes public with girlfriend Molly Gillihan in adorable new photos

Amid ongoing divorce proceedings, a new update about legendary American swimmer Ryan Lochte is making rounds online. This comes just a few months after Lochte’s wife, Kayla Rae Reid, filed for divorce in March 2025, and later made it public with an Instagram post in June.

Kayla filed for divorce after seven years of marriage. In the petition, she described their marriage as “irretrievably broken.” The couple shares three children: Caiden, Liv, and Georgia. They got married in 2018 after dating for two years.

Now, with the divorce underway, Ryan Lochte is dating Molly Gillihan, a kindergarten teacher from Gainesville who has three children. Lochte and Gillihan met during school drop-offs, as both their kids attend the same school.

“Molly is true to herself. She has a big heart. She’s a kindergarten teacher, so she has the patience of a freaking saint. It’s awesome being with her. We’re just living our best lives and having fun,” Lochte told the Daily Mail (via Yahoo).

He added that the relationship began after he moved out of the house:

“It was after I got served with the divorce papers. I was out of the house and living by myself. It was all after the fact.”

Below you can find the images Lochte posted with Gillihan (via E! News):

Ryan Lochte is the second-most decorated male swimmer behind Michael Phelps. He boasts 12 Olympic medals, six gold, three silver, and three bronze.

Ryan Lochte claims being blocked by ex-wife Kayla amid divorce proceedings

The new relationship revealed between Ryan Lochte and Molly Gillihan comes after his ex-wife, Kayla, shared an Instagram post hinting at betrayal on Friday, June 27. One slide of the post read:

“Sometimes God allows the betrayal... because it leads to the breakthrough.”

Lochte responded to Kayla's message by clarifying that his relationship with Gillihan began only after he officially received the divorce papers, and he believes the situation is misinterpreted.

“ Kayla has blocked me on social media. She’s the one who wanted this divorce in the first place, and now she’s playing this pity party, Lochte said.” (via Yahoo)

People previously reported, citing a family source, that Lochte had betrayed his wife throughout their marriage. The couple was also reportedly facing significant financial struggles, with debt of more than $270,000.

Although Lochte has not officially announced retirement, his last Olympic appearance was at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Lochte has faced several setbacks in recent years, including a suspension in 2018 for a prohibited IV infusion. He attempted a comeback in 2020 but failed to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team that year.

