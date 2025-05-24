Weeks after gymnastics retirement, Olivia Dunne teases post-workout sauna recovery

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne shared glimpses of her sauna session post-workout through a video on her TikTok on Saturday. Last month, Dunne retired from gymnastics after five years with the LSU Tigers. The 22-year-old American announced her retirement after an injury forced her to pull out of the 2024-25 season despite finishing the first four meets.

The former US Junior Women's National Team gymnast shared a TikTok video in which she was jamming out to 'Originalton' by Jmmo sporting her white athletic top. She captioned the post with:

"sauna after working out>"

Olivia Dunne was recently spotted at the courtside seat at the Madison Square Garden on the Knicks vs Pacers game day. The former gymnast was sporting a Knicks cap during game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Dunne has been an exceptional gymnast and one of the most successful athletes in the NIL. The athlete has further created opportunities for the young student-athletes to be able to earn more through NIL.

Olivia Dunne reflects on making the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club Celebrates Launch of 2025 Issue - Source: Getty

The 2024 Fort Worth team winner was on the cover of the recently launched Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. Olivia Dunne was one of the four stars to make the cover, alongside Hollywood star and activist Salma Hayek Pinault, entrepreneur Lauren Chan and Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles.

In an interview with the Swimsuit Sports Illustrated, Dunne reflected upon the day of the shoot and shared:

"It was the most beautiful place I have ever been. The whole experience was extraordinary. I know it was quick, but every single time we go to these places, and I shoot for these 24 hours, and it’s the quickest trip, you guys feel like family, truly. I have the best time, and it’s the most fun shoot I’ve ever done."

The New Jersey native also shared her experiences stating that it was one of the best days of her life. She said:

“I can’t believe it. Oh my god. That photo is so good. That is crazy, I am a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model. This bikini ... this was the one. I felt like such a baddie in it. This is the best day of my life. This is so exciting.”

Olivia Dunne was an exceptional athlete and has been a stern advocate for the rights of young student-athletes. Dunne formed "The Livvy Fund" in 2023 to help young women student-athletes. The main aim of 'The Livvy Fund' is to assist them in earning opportunities through the NIL (name, image, and likeness).

