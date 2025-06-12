Weeks after major format changes in Grand Slam Track, Michael Johnson convenes emergency meeting with athletes

American former sprinter Michael Johnson called an emergency meeting to discuss the future of his professional track and field league, the Grand Slam Track. Johnson established the Grand Slam Track in 2024, with the league's inaugural season beginning in April 2025 in Kingston, Jamaica.

The call comes just weeks after major format changes, such as reducing the days of the Philadelphia Slam from three to two days, and also having only the 3,000m long-distance event instead of having it alongside the 5,000m.

Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track league had raised over $30 million in funding last year but has since failed to meet certain thresholds. The league had to cancel their Los Angeles meet which was scheduled for later this June, which shows the trouble they have had with organizing each meet. Johnson has previously spoken about how he wanted the league to transform the sport, announcing that winners at each of the races would recieve $100,000 as prize money.

However, the league has since faced problems with ticket sales and revenue, prompting Johnson to host a Zoom call with the league's athletes at 1am Oslo time. The call could also be to squash concerns over athletes' payments for their performances across the three meets held so far. However, in the midst of concerns over the league's sustainability and financial troubles, there is little information on how long Michael Johnson's newest start-up will last.

Michael Johnson reveals how he came up with the concept of the Grand Slam Track

Michael Johnson at the Grand Slam Track - Philadelphia - Source: Getty

Michael Johnson previously revealed how he came up with the concept of the Grand Slam Track. Johnson's Grand Slam Track has held their inaugural season, with three meets already organized in Jamaica, Miami and Philadelphia.

In an interview with Citius Mag, Johnson said: (0:10 onwards)

"The idea for Grand Slam track was born out of the idea that athletes in track every four years are some of the most popular people on the planet. But then, in the three years in between that, you know nobody's really talking about track, nobody's really talking about these athletes and so there's a real opportunity because these are some of the best athletes in the world.

"This sport is compelling and people love it during the Olympics, so why wouldn't people love it in the years between? You have to create a league where you have the best of the best athletes competing against one another, you have to have the storytelling where people get to know who they are."

Michael Johnson also went on to discuss the future locations of the Grand Slam Track and the athletes who would be competing in it.

