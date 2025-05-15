Weeks after running at son's sports day, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opens up on why being a role model matters

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the Jamaican sprinting legend, will begin her 2025 Diamond League campaign in Doha. One of Jamaica's most decorated sprinters recently opened up about competition and being a role model to her son at a completely different track.

Fraser-Pryce has had the most illustrious Olympic career in the history of Caribbean female athletes. The Jamaican sprinter won her first gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 in the 100-meter and has not stopped since. The Jamaican legend has dominated through four Olympics, winning multiple medals. The 38-year-old Olympian got down to business in her most recent race, which she ran at her son Zyon's school. The third-fastest woman in the world dominated the competition in the school, leaving other mothers in the dust.

During the Wanda Diamond League press conference, Fraser-Pryce opened up about competing with other mothers at her son's school. She talked about being an authentic role model to her son and never losing her competitive spirit. She said (via Track & Field Gazette on X):

"It’s important that I show up for my son and show up as I am because I think it is very important that he sees that I am competitive that I love to compete and he sees that and he was excited. Two years ago I ran my, it was his first sports day we ran and he wasn’t so into it because he wasn’t having a good sports day and now he has won two races at sports day..."

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be looking forward to a victorious Diamond League comeback in Doha. As she returns, Fraser-Pryce will compete against talented athletes like Mujinga Kambundji, Natasha Morrison and Tina Clayton.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and squad secures a podium finish at the 2025 World Relay Championship in Guangzhou

World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce led the Jamaican women's team to a podium finish at the 2025 World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou. Teaming up with Sherica Jackson, Tina Clayton and Natasha Morrison, the squad blazed through the track, securing a third-place finish at the 4x100 meter relay, clocking a time of 42.33 seconds.

While the Jamaican men's relay team campaign led by Kishane Thompson fell through, failing to finish the race, the women's team kept up the hope of qualifying for the World Championships in Tokyo. The 2025 World Athletics Relays Guangzhou proved to be a nice comeback for Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who is eyeing a victorious campaign at the Diamond League in Doha.

