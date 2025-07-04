"What a blessing it is to be in a covenant with you and the Lord"- Athing Mu shares highlights from her wedding

Middle-distance runner Athing Mu recently shared highlights from her wedding. The former Olympic champion will soon be returning to the track with the Prefontaine Classic event in Eugene, Oregon.
The middle-distance runner uploaded glimpses of her wedding with Yegor Nikolayev on her Instagram profile. Athing Mu also thanked God for the auspicious occasion. The 23-year-old captioned the post as
"Oh, what a blessing it is to be in a covenant with you and the Lord. I pray that through all of our days we reflect the grace and mercy of Jesus! 03/08/25"
For the unversed, Athing Mu was engaged with Yegor Nikolyaev by September 2024. A few months later, the couple tied the knot in March 2025.
Mu had previously competed at the Mt. SAC relays in April 2025. She was participating for the first time in a major event since the US Olympic trials held last year, where an injury compelled her to give up on her plans for the Paris Olympics. Though she couldn't complete the race, the former Olympic champion was more than satisfied. In her words,
“It was definitely long, longer than 800 meters or 1500 meters, but it was fun”
Athing Mu will be aiming to make it count at the Prefontaine Classic, and thus make it in time for the upcoming World Championships, which would be held at Tokyo in September this year.
Athing Mu opens up about the lessons from the heartbreaking 2024 season
Athing Mu shared her thoughts about the valuable lessons she learned from the heartbreaking season of 2024. Despite giving her best, an untimely injury ruined her efforts at the US Olympic trials held in Eugene, Oregon.
In her podcast session held with Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo, Mu mentioned,
"This past year was more than just about me and running track and field. I think the main thing it was about was just me and growing in Christ even more and truly trusting him because I've never been at a point in my career where I was like solely just relying on Christ and being like hey like I need your help get me to the next point." [36:35 onwards]
The New Jersey native further added,
"It's been really tough but I realized that I absolutely cannot do it on my own and yeah Christ is the only one who's going to be guiding the ship." [37:22]
Mu had created a sensation when she won the Olympic gold medal in the women's 800m and the women's 4x400m relay at the Tokyo Olympics. She also won a gold medal and subsequently a bronze medal at the World Championship editions held at Eugene in 2022 and Budapest in 2023, respectively.