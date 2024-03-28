What are the different gymnastics events Team USA will compete in at the Paris Olympics? Complete list of the locked-in events

The 2024 Paris Olympics are only a couple of months away, and Team USA has finalized its berth for multiple events at the Games. The nation's athletes are guaranteed participation in the women's and men's artistic team events, the women's and men's individual trampoline events, and the women's individual rhythmic events.

For the artistic team events, American men and women managed to book five quota places for the Games at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships that were held in Antwerp, Belgium last year.

The rules stated that the nine nations in the men's and women's team qualification would obtain five berths for Paris.

The USA gymnastics men's team, consisting of Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Yul Moldauer, Fredrick Richard, Khoi Young, and Colt Walker, cliched bronze in 2023. Meanwhile, the women's team of Simone Biles, Skye Blakely, Shilese Jones, Joscelyn Roberson, Leanne Wong, and Kayla DiCello claimed gold, ensuring that Team USA would be represented at the Games.

America's women's individual trampoline qualification came about the same way. The 2023 Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships saw Jessica Stevens claim bronze in the individual event, earning her country a quota for the Olympics.

Aliaksei Shostak won the men's individual trampoline berth at the 2023 and 2024 Trampoline World Cup Series. However, all Olympic quotas in trampoline are non-nominative, meaning that USA Gymnastics will get to choose who heads to Paris to represent Team USA for the individual trampoline events later in the year.

Last but not least, Evita Griskenas has ensured that she will be making her second consecutive appearance at the Olympics. The American booked her spot at the Games at last year's Pan American Games when she finished with a silver in the all-around.

USA Gymnastics: When will the women's artistic gymnastics team for Paris be chosen?

The five gymnasts that will make up Team USA for the women's artistic gymnastics events will be chosen at the 2024 US Olympic team trials taking place between June 27th and June 30th in Minneapolis.

To qualify for the trials, gymnasts will need to put up strong performances at either the 2024 Core Hydration Classic or the USA Gymnastics Championships.

The Classic will be held on the 17th and 18th of May in Hartford, Connecticut, and gymnasts will later head to Minneapolis between June 21st and 26th for the national championships.

The gymnasts who represented Team USA last year at the World Championships are guaranteed a berth for the Trials.