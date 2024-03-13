What goggles does Caeleb Dressel use? Everything on the swimwear donned by the seven-time Olympic gold medalist

Caeleb Dressel, the two-time Olympic gold medalist, has used Socket 2.0 Mirrored Goggles since he started his swimming career.

Dressel held the record of being the first swimmer in history to win eight medals at a single world championship.

The World and American swimming record holder uses Speed Socket 2.0 Mirrored Google goggles, available on Speedo's website. These goggles feature a sleek design, a mirrored lens that reduces brightness and glare, and a double head strap that ensures a secure fit.

The goggles feature wide panoramic vision, latex-free comfort seals, an anti-fog lens with UV protection, and an improved Speed Socket with better peripheral vision while maintaining the classic fit.

In an interview with Speedo, Caeleb Dressel said,

“I have been using them since I was a kid in the sport and they have been there for a lot of races”.

Caeleb Dressel was born on August 16, 1996. He is a well-known professional swimmer from America who specializes in butterfly and freestyle individual medley events. He has won seven Olympic gold medals and holds world records in 100m butterfly, 50m freestyle, and 100m individual medley events.

The Olympic medalist swam the 50m freestyle in 21.84 seconds, beating his time by 2.99 seconds at the U.S. Open last year. He also clocked 51.27 seconds in the 100m butterfly finals.

Caeleb Dressel On His Recent Changes In Life Due To Fatherhood

The 27-year-old swimmer was overwhelmed after his win at the 2024 TYR Pro Swim Series as it was his first gold medal performance after embracing fatherhood.

In an interview with US Swimming, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist expressed his emotions about becoming a father and the changes he’s embracing in his professional and personal life. He said,

“It wouldn’t have to say I had to refocus or anything like that”.

Further, Dressel added,

“It’s definitely been some changes diaper changes and actual life challenges. But it’s all been very fulfilling. I wouldn’t change anything, I wouldn’t have any other way”.

Caeleb Dressel welcomed his first child on 17 February and even shared a picture on the social media platform. Talking about his son August, Dressel expressed,

“It gave me a new perspective. It’s just being fun. So it’s been fun doing it with Meghan, my teammate. Yeah I miss him. I miss him so much. Being gone two days. I need to sniff him”.