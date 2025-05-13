What happened to Matias Bottoni at Argentine Championships? All about collision that left 17-year-old swimmer seriously injured

The 17-year-old Argentine swimmer Matias Bottoni recently suffered a devastating collision that left him with a severe injury. The incident occured during the Argentine National Swimming Open Championship 2025 held at the Buenos Aires Olympic Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from May 7 to 10.

The 17-year-old swimmer from Rosario suffered the unfortunate injury while warming up for one of the races. During a warm-up session last Saturday, Bottoni collided with another swimmer after diving into the pool without realizing that the former had crossed into the lane, and crashed into his head. He was left unable to move his arms or legs. The Argentine swimmer representing the Echesortu club suffered a fracture in the fifth cervical vertebra which injured his spinal cord.

Within half an hour of the devastating incident, the swimmer was taken to the Santojanni Hospital in Buenos Aires, where he received his initial diagnosis. Bottoni was transferred to the Italian Hospital on Monday morning where he underwent surgery. The doctors advised removing the damaged vertebra to install a prosthesis. The president of the Rosario Swimming Federation Mónica Brochero, reflected on the incident, highlighting the magnitude of the incident.

"For a swimmer to jump just as another swimmer is crossing is exceptional; nothing like this has ever happened. There have been collisions, but never of this magnitude." (via lacapital.com)

Matias Bottoni's parents urge fans to raise funds as the swimmer undergoes surgery amid the recovery process

The 17-year-old Argentine swimmer Matias Bottoni was taken to the Italian Hospital on Monday at 8:00 to undergo his surgery amid the recovery process. During this, the family of the swimmer launched a charity fundraiser to cover the expenditure of the operation. The medical expenses, including the surgery, are expected to reach around 60 million pesos.

The president of the Rosario Swimming Federation Monica Brochero highlighted the support the swimmer received from throughout the nation.

"People from all over the country called me—swimmers, club leaders, federations, coaches, people I don't even know—to offer their help. What happened was a fatality, an exceptional accident, and the solidarity of the people is moving," said Brochero.

Ahead of the heartbreaking incident, Matias Bottoni competed in multiple events, including the 100 breaststroke, where he clocked 1:12.48, 100m butterfly, where she posted 59.48 seconds, 200 individual medley posting 2:16.87, and the 400 individual medley, clocking 4:48.33. The Rosario-based swimmer was poised to compete at the upcoming 2025 Junior Pan American Games, which are scheduled in August.

