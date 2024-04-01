What happened to Noah Lyles in 4x100m at Florida Relays 2024? Everything about why the world champion could not finish the race

Noah Lyles did not finish his race during the 4x100m relay event at the Florida Relays as he could not collect the baton on time.

Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman represented the USA Red team, along with Kendal Williams and Brandon Carnes.

Carnes ran the first lap for USA Red followed by Christian Coleman, who did very well. The baton was then passed to Kendal Williams who ran his 100 meters before it was Noah Lyles' turn.

Lyles, however, fumbled while taking the baton and could not grab it on time, which meant that USA Red were unable to finish the event. Gainesville Elite went on to win the competition, clocking 37.67 seconds. The team comprised of Grant Holloway, Erriyon Knighton, PJ Austin and Joseph Fahnbulleh.

USA Blue finished second at 38.23 seconds, followed by China at 38.73 seconds. Brazil (39.65), St. Kitts and Nevis (40.13) and Bahamas (40.43) were the other teams to finish the 4x100m event at Florida Relays 2024.

Apart from USA Red, three other teams were unable to finish the race. These included two teams from Athletics Canada and Empire Athletics.

Noah Lyles opens up on representing USA at the Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Noah Lyles said that representing the United States at the Olympics was bittersweet.

Lyles said that while he was proud to be an American, a lot had to be dealt with because of being black.

"It’s a bittersweet moment. I’m American, and I truly believe that we are the best in the world, especially when it comes to sports. We have definitely been proving that dominance. … And it feels good to add on to that collection that the U.S. is the best," Lyles said in a recent interview with Fox.

"But at the same time, it’s with a heavy heart, because being Black in America, there’s a lot to deal with. I’m not going to go into everything, but it’s not easy. It’s hard to love the country that sometimes doesn’t love you back," he added.

Lyles previously represented the United States at the Tokyo Olympics, where he won a bronze medal at the 200m event.