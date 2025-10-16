'What the heck is this?' - Suni Lee left giggling as IShowSpeed tries to impress the gymnast with gymnastics flips and floor routine

Suni Lee couldn't help but giggle at the hilarious attempts of YouTube creator Darren Jason Watkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed. The 20-year-old creator attempted to impress the gymnast with his acrobatic moves.

IShowSpeed decided to show some acrobatics in the latest edition of his YouTube segment titled 'Speed Goes Pro'. The content creator was aided by former gymnast Nastia Liukin and Olympic bronze medalist Frederick Richard.

In the video published by IShowSpeed on his YouTube channel, IShowSpeed is seen performing some somersaults and backflips. However, Suni Lee couldn't help but laugh at his antics, even claiming 'What the heck!' at one of his moves. When the YouTube creator asked if he could be a pro at gymnastics, Lee pondered over a while before saying, 'Yes!'

Suni Lee was previously spotted with WNBA player Angel Reese. The gymnast performed a catwalk at the latest edition of Victoria's Secret fashion show alongside Reese, who became the first pro athlete from the WNBA to do so.

Suni Lee has been on a long break since 2024. She had last participated at the Paris Olympics last year, where she added three Olympic medals to her previous tally of three Olympic medals.

Suni Lee makes honest admission about gymnastics

Suni Lee at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 [Image Source : Getty]

Suni Lee previously made an honest admission about gymnastics. Amidst the retirement rumors, the 22-year-old gymnast posted a video of her floor routine on her Instagram story with the following caption,

"Reminiscingggg I miss it"

In another Instagram story posted around March, Lee revealed how her shoulders almost gave up while performing a routine on the bars. In her words,

“Was feeling bored so I went into the gym for the first time since the Olympics, about 7 months ago?? And I caught the first yeager i tried 😭, my shoulders are doneeee for after this."

Sunisa 'Suni' Lee is battling a rare kidney disease that compelled her to take early retirement from collegiate gymnastics and kept her away from gymnastics for the entire 2023 season. Suni Lee previously represented the Auburn Tigers in collegiate gymnastics from 2022 to 2023.

Despite the setback from the kidney infection, Suni Lee didn't give up and made a strong comeback to the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 22-year-old gymnast won a gold medal in women's team all-around and two bronze medals in the women's individual all-around and the women's uneven bars event, respectively.

