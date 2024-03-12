"What do I really owe you? Nada"-French pop star Aya Nakamura hits back at critics amid rumors of performing at Paris Olympics 2024

One of France's biggest singing stars, Aya Nakamura, has been facing heavy backlash over the rumors of performing at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024. But the pop star has now hit back at the critics and hit hard over the 'racist' remark.

According to the reports arriving from local media, Nakamura is believed to have discussed the possibility of performing a song by Edith Piaf at the Paris Olympics 2024 with French President Emmanuel Macron. While the discussion is reported to have taken place last month, far-right groups started a rally against Nakamura this Sunday.

The 28-year-old was subjected to boos as well from the crowd. One of the groups posted a picture of a banner on X (formerly Twitter) that read:

"There’s no way Aya, this is Paris, not the Bamako market.”

But Aya Nakamura wasn't gonna take the racist slurs.

"You can be racist but not deaf … That’s what hurts you! I’m becoming a number 1 state subject in debates … but what do I really owe you? Nada.”

Nakamura has previously faced criticism as well over her use of the French language. However, the 28-year-old believes that it's important to accept the culture of others.

“But it’s important to accept the culture of others, and, me, I have two cultures,” she told AFP recently.

Paris Olympic 2024 organising Committee supports Aya Nakamura

Paris Fashion Week -Aya Nakamura performing

After receiving heavy backlash from the far-right groups, the Paris Olympics organizing committee released a statement in support of Aya Nakamura and expressed that the committee was shocked.

"We have been very shocked by the racist attacks against Aya Nakamura in recent days. (We offer our) total support to the most listened-to French artist in the world,” it said.

Several French Parliamentarians also drew their support for the 28-year-old. The Sports Minister of France, Amelia Pudea-Castera, also consoled the pop star, stating that people still loved her.

“It doesn’t matter, people love you. Don’t worry about anything”, he told Nakamura (via Guardian)

Carole Boinet, the editor-in-chief of the French cultural magazine, Les Inrockuptibles, said that she hopes Nakamura performs at the Paris Olympics 2024 and that it was important for the singer to perform especially after the backlash.

"It’s a controversy that comes from the backward side of France but it’s not they who will decide. I hope she will sing at the Olympics – it has become imperative", she told AFP.