What does Morgan Hurd do now? Everything about the Florida Gators alum who received the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame honor

Morgan Hurd joined the creative content team of the Florida Gators, as announced in September 2024. She expects to graduate with a bachelor's degree in English in the spring of 2025 before she steps into the photographer and content creator role for the 2025 season.

According to recent news, the 23-year-old has been announced as a member of the 2025 USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame class. The ceremony, scheduled on August 9, 2025, will coincide with the US Xfinity Gymnastics Championships.

Hurd joined the Gators gymnastics roster in 2022. However, she suffered an ACL injury and had to undergo surgery before her collegiate debut. She graced the mat for the first time in January 2023, maneuvering on the uneven bars and balance beam in a meet against Ball State, West Virginia, and Lindenwood University.

Morgan Hurd continued her momentum in the 2023-24 season, only competing on the floor exercise and balance beam. She earned a career-high of 9.95 on the floor when the Gators locked horns with the Kentucky gymnastics team on March 2, 2024.

In her junior year in 2024, Hurd became the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association Scholastic All-American. Though sidelined in her freshman year in 2022, she received an honorable mention at that year's Gators Gymnastics' Heart & Soul Award.

Morgan Hurd's elite gymnastics career

Hurd featured in Team USA Portraits For Tokyo 2020 - (Source: Getty)

Morgan Hurd was born in Wuzhou, China, and raised in Florida, United States. She began showing her gymnastics flair at three and started her official training in fifth grade. She competed as a junior in 2014, 2015 and 2016 before making it big at the senior elite level. Her international debut at the 2017 Stuttgart World Cup earned her third finish in the all-around. She also helped the US team to the pole podium at the City of Jesolo Trophy.

The same year, she won a surprise victory in the all-around competition at the World Championships in Montreal. She followed up the win with a silver on the balance beam. At the 2018 Worlds, Morgan Hurd contributed scores to her team's gold finish and earned individual podiums on the floor exercise (silver) and all-around (bronze).

Hurd made waves at the 2018 Pacific Rim Championships, winning team gold and silver in the all-around. She also added the team's Pan American Games win to her resume.

The World gold medalist was an integral part of the year-long documentary, All Around, on the Olympic Channel. She also featured in Shawn Mendes' music video of 'Youth'.

