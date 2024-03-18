What is the qualification standard for golf at the Olympic Games? All about the selection format to the Quadrennial games

At the 2024 Olympic Games, golf is set to follow a format of individual stroke play, which is used on the PGA and LPGA Tours, and other major championships. The Olympic golf competition features 72-hole individual stroke play for men and women, with four rounds over four consecutive days.

The golf tournaments scheduled to take place in August at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. Its quota places will be determined according to the Olympic Golf Ranking (OGR), which will be in effect in June for both the men and women.

The International Golf Federation (IGF) uses the official world golf rankings to create the Olympic Golf Rankings. The OGR is a method of determining the player's eligibility for the quadrennial games.

According to IGF, the top 15 players in the world will qualify for the Olympics, with a limit of four players per country. The IGF states that:

"Players will be eligible based on the world's rankings, with a maximum of two eligible players from each country that does not already have two or more players among the top 15."

Players' ranking points are established over a two-year rolling period. Olympics.com says this is with the points awarded in the respective players recent 13-week period. This is weighted at 100 percent of their original value. It said:

"The points are devalued by 1.1% for each of the next 91 weeks before they drop entirely off the athlete's two-year record."

Qualification period for the 2024 Olympics ends in June for all golf players

The qualification period for Olympics golf selection ends on June 17 for men and June 24 for women. The IGF will reveal the final OGR on June 18 for men and June 25 for women, respectively.

The IGF, as per a report, will send the confirmation. It says:

"The IGF will send the confirmation of the quota places obtained in accordance with the qualification criteria outlined in Section D to the respective NOCs (National Olympic Committees), no later than Tuesday, 18 June 2024 for men and Tuesday, 25 June 2024 for women at 17:00 US Eastern Time."

If the NOC fails to confirm the quota, the quota place will be relocated to the highest ranked eligible athlete by name on the OGR for men (June 17) and women (June 24). Priority is given to those who have not qualified and the maximum quota has to be maintained.