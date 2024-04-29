Gabby Douglas staged an incredible comeback at the American Classic 2024, returning to competitive gymnastics after an 8-year-long gap. She had featured last at the 2016 Rio Games and is now eying her third Olympic berth.

Douglas started with a shaky routine on floor exercise, earning a score of 11.450. The 2012 all-around champion improved massively in her next routines, vault and balance beam in particular, which also saw her secure the qualification for the U. S Championships. She scored 14.000 on the vault, attaining the silver medal, and finished 5th on the balance beam with a score of 13.350.

Gabby Douglas scored 50.650 in the all-around discipline, finishing 10th. However, she needed 51.000 to qualify for the U.S. Championships in the discipline. But the 28-year-old still has a chance left to secure that spot in the nationals.

Douglas will next feature at the U. S Core Hydration Classic 2024, which is scheduled for May 17-18. She is expected to feature on all four apparatus, and after her performances at the American Classic 2024, the 28-year-old is highly favored to secure the all-around spot for the U.S. Championships as well. The women's senior competition will start on Saturday, May 18th at 2:00 pm in Hartford, Connecticut.

The U.S. Championships are scheduled for May 30-June 2, where elite gymnasts including Douglas and Simone Biles will eye for a spot at the Olympic Trials, which will take place in the latter part of June.

Gabby Douglas expresses gratitude for making a comeback after 8 years

Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 4

In February last year, Gabby Douglas revealed that she never announced her retirement from the sport, but more importantly, the 28-year-old stated that she never wanted to end her career on a ‘bad note’. She claimed that she wanted to work on her mental state and that she still loved gymnastics.

That love has brought her back to competition, and after a more or less successful return at the American Classic 2024, Douglas expressed gratitude in an Instagram post. She wrote:

"8 years later…. well guys… it wasn’t my best showing this weekend but was so happy and grateful to be back out there on the floor doing what i love again. with anything there are always kinks to work out, get better and improve"

Gabby Douglas also thanked fans for their unwavering support. She also expressed the desire to see them at Hartford, where the U.S. Classic will be taking place on May 18.