"What a wise woman" - Mikaela Shiffrin opens up on how Breezy Johnson convinced her for World Championships team combined event

Mikaela Shiffrin shared Breezy Johnson's proposal when she asked the 99-time World Cup winner to pair in the World Championships race. Shiffrin returned to the slopes after recovering from the crash she suffered in the Killington giant slalom on November 30, 2024.

Shiffrin was on the run for her 100th World Cup win when she faced a harrowing setback in the giant slalom. She was sidelined for all the following races until she announced her return to the team combined event at the World Championships. She paired with World Championships downhill winner Johnson to post a time of 2:40.89 to bring the gold.

Following the achievement, Mikaela Shiffrin took to X post to share how Breezy Johnson approached her about teaming up in the World Championships, not solely for the win but to bring their partnership to a full circle since they have been competing since age 11.

"After becoming World Champion in downhill Saturday, Breezy told me "If you want to do the TC, I would be honored to pair with you. Not because of the medal, but because this sport is crazy fun, and it would be fun to bring it full circle after all these years," she said.

Mikaela Shiffrin then made her feelings known about her teammate, saying:

"What a wise woman.Breezy and I have been racing together since we were 11. We were at Whistler Cup and Topolino together. We've been roommates, competitors, friends. And she's right...it will be so so cool to bring this full circle. What a journey she has been on...she knows the mental challenges of this sport better than anyone."

"She has fought tooth and nail to get here, and now she is World Champion...her journey and grit and determination has inspired the heck out of me. I'm so honored to partner with her on our little Team Atomic (*USA) for my first start of Saalbach 2025," she added.

Mikaela Shiffrin announced that she would not defend her giant slalom title on February 13

Mikaela Shiffrin at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships - Women's Team Combined - (Source: Getty)

Shiffrin's 15th medal at the World Championships tied her with Christel Cranz for clinching the most medals at the Worlds. However, she will be absent to take her medal tally to 16, having withdrawn due to PTSD struggles. She took to Instagram to write:

"No World Champs GS for me. I’ve poured all of my energy into getting my giant slalom in shape to be prepared to start World Champs GS in Saalbach on Thursday. The long-story-short is…I’m not there. Right now, I feel quite far away. I’m currently working through some mental obstacles in order to return to the GS start with the intensity required for racing."

She further talked about the aftermath of her Killington crash, saying:

"Honestly, I really didn’t anticipate experiencing so much of this kind of mental/PTSD struggle in GS from my injury in Killington. Like always, I tried diving into the challenge, hoping to get there by Worlds...."

Mikaela Shiffrin amassed two Olympic gold medals and five overall World Cup champion titles across her storied career. In her forte slalom event, she won eight World Cups and four World Championship titles.

