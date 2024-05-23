When and why was Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens criticized by the public? All about the incident involving the NFL player

Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens was criticized and trolled heavily by fans on social media after his statement about Biles in "The Pivot Podcast", which was hosted by Ryan Clark. Owens spoke about a plethora of topics however, his comment on not knowing about Biles was picked up by fans which led to a huge controversy in the weeks to follow.

Jonathan Owens stated that he did not know Simone Biles before meeting and speaking to her after matching on the famous and exclusive dating application 'Raya'. Fans could not believe the fact that Owens, being an NFL player himself was not aware of such a famous and accomplished American gymnast.

“I didn’t who she was at the time. But the first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of followers so in my mind, I’m like, OK she got to be good. I promise you. Real-life story,” he said.

This statement took the internet by storm which led to Owens being trolled and criticized heavily on platforms like Twitter and Instagram. Despite being in the center of negative light for a long time since late December 2023 the couple remained silent on the matter and did not release any public statements about the same.

Simone Biles opens up on the aftermath of the Viral Interview

2024 Core Hydration Classic

Simone Biles maintained silence about the trolling and criticism for a long time before opening up about the aftermath of the interview on the latest 'Call Her Daddy' podcast. The most decorated Olympian opened up on how the trolling had a profound impact on her but she still decided to let it pass without making any comments about the same.

"When that was all going crazy and trending, what are you guys saying to each other?Thought it was hilarious what people were saying. Divorce him. All this crazy stuff. So I thought it was hilarious at first and then they hurt my feelings," she said.

"And then like one night I got broke, I broke down and I'm like, why are you guys talking about my husband like this?Like you don't know him, you don't know who he is and if anybody's met him, they know he's the sweetest guy and will do anything for anybody," she added.

Jonathan Owens was recently seen cheering for Simone Biles as she competed at the U.S. Core Hydration Classic.