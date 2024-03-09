On March 8, Gymnastics Now (formerly Twitter) posted a video of Gabby Douglas practicing gymnastics on the uneven bars. Fans are now eagerly watching Douglas' next moves after she withdrew from the Winter Cup 2024.

The 28-year-old gymnast was supposed to take part in her most memorable contest in almost eight years on Saturday (24 February) at the Winter Cup In Louisville, Kentucky. However, she announced on Thursday (22 February) that she would miss the occasion after testing positive for COVID-19.

In an Instagram post, Gabby Douglas informed her fans (as quoted by Olympics.com):

“I’m so sad to say that I won’t be competing this weekend”. She further added “I was so excited to get back out on the competition floor, but unfortunately, I just tested positive for COVID”.

She further added:

“ Thank you so much for all your support and positive energy- it does mean the world to me, I am crushed but I will see you guys soon!"

During an interview on NBC News Now earlier this month, Gabby Douglas revealed her prospective return, expressing:

“ I was watching the 2022 [U.S.] championships, and I was like, “Man I miss competing’. And I was trying to figure out how to get like, this…. I’m still a competitor at heart….I can get this out of me, and so I decided to start back training”. She continued, “I can’t believe I’m in this sport again”.

Douglas is aiming to secure a qualifying spot for the US titles, which are scheduled to take place in late May. She can make it either by participating in April's national team camp or by competing in the American Classic later in the month.

If she fails to secure a spot through these options, her last chance would be to compete in the US Exemplary, which will be held from 17 to 19 May in Hartford, CT.

Gabby Douglas Returns To WOGA Gymnastics

Three-time Olympic hero Gabby Douglas has decided to get back to WOGA Gymnastics to proceed with her gymnastic training with mentors Anna and Valerie Liukin (confirmed by Anna Liukin to olympics.com on Thursday 7th March)

Back at WOGA and with US world-class gymnastics was seen warming up Douglas who continued preparing almost a long time back is seeking her first memorable opportunity since the Rio games after missing the Winter Cup 2024 as a result of her illness.