When will Mikaela Shiffrin start her 2024-25 season? Everything about the provisional schedule of next season's Alpine Ski World Cup

The provisional calendar for the 2024-2025 Alpine Ski World Cup is out, and it looks like Mikaela Shiffrin will be taking to the slopes in late October. The calendar was announced on Thursday by FIS, the governing body of the sport, and features a total of 21 events including the World Cup finals.

The first competition of the season for women is scheduled to be held on the 26th of October in Soelden, as skiers get down to business in the giant slalom.

The 2023-2024 season had also opened in Soelden, and Mikaela Shiffrin had a shaky journey there last time around. The American went in as a favorite for the win, and walked away in sixth place, missing the podium entirely.

After the season opener in Austria, skiing action will shift to Levi and then Gurgl, before Shiffrin gets a chance to compete on home ground for the first time. The fourth competition of the season takes place in Killington, Vermont from November 30 to December 1.

The 29-year-old will then likely head to Tremblant, before getting another opportunity to shine on home ground, this time in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

After a busy few months, Mikaela Shiffrin should be back in the USA in late March, with the World Cup Finals for all disciplines slated to be held in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Alpine Ski World Cup: Provisional 2024-2025 calendar

Women's FIS Provisional 2025-2025 Calendar:

26.10: Soelden - Giant Slalom

16.11: Levi - Slalom

23.11: Gurgl - Slalom

30.11-01.12: Killington - Giant Slalom / Slalom

07-08.12: Tremblant- Giant Slalom (2x)

14-15.12: Beaver Creek - Downhill/Super G

21-22.12: St. Moritz - Super G (2x)

28-29.12: Semmering - Giant Slalom / Slalom

04-05.01: Kranjska Gora - Giant Slalom / Slalom

11-12.01: St. Anton - Downhill / Super G

14.01: Flachau - Slalom (night)

18-19.01: Cortina - Downhill/Super G

21.01: Kronplatz - Giant Slalom

25-26.01: Garmisch - Downhill/Super G

30.01: Courchevel - Slalom (night)

04-16.02: Saalbach - world championships

22-23.02: Sestriere - Giant Slalom / Slalom

28.02-02.03: Kvitfjell - Downhill (2x) / Super G

08-09.03: Are - Giant Slalom / Slalom

15-16.03: La Thuile - Downhill / Super G

22-27.03: Sun Valley (tbc) - All Disciplines (finals)

What record can Mikaela Shiffrin achieve this season?

Mikaela Shiffrin has had one of the most decorated skiing careers of all time. She owns 96 World Cup wins, 152 World Cup podiums, seven World Championships golds, and remains the only American to have won gold at each of the World Cup's six disciplines (downhill, super-G, slalom, giant slalom, combined, and parallel).

Going into her 2024-2025 season Shiffrin will now have the chance to tie with Annemarie Moser-Proll for the most FIS Alpine Ski World Cup overall titles won by a female skier. Shiffrin currently has five, while Moser-Proll has six, five of which she won between 1971 and 1975.