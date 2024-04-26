"Where on earth are Coleman and Kerley?"; "Strongly Waiting for the Clash"- Fans react to the provisional USA team for the World Athletics Relays 2024

Athletics fans recently reacted to the provisional USA Squad for the upcoming World Athletics Relays ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics in Paris.

The 2024 World Athletics Relays are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5, at the Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas. The Relays, held for two days on the island state, will serve as an opportunity for the 32 teams to book their tickets for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The USATF recently announced the roster for the men's 4x100m relay event, which includes the three-peat world champion Noah Lyles, Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek, Courtney Lindsey, and 2022 NCAA 4x100m relay champion Kyree King.

Noticing the absence of the 2023 World Athletics Championships 4x100m relay champions Christian Coleman and Fred Kerley, fans expressed their disappointment and concern over the team as one of the fans questioned,

"Where on earth are Coleman and Kerley?"

Screenshot of an Instagram post.

Other fans wrote,

"Yo why my boy @fkerley99 not in this team??" and "Why is Coleman not on the team?"

Screenshot of an Instagram post.

Another fan, showing their excitement for the much-anticipated faceoff before the Paris Olympics, expressed:

"Strongly Waiting for the Clash ❤️❤️"

Screenshot of an Instagram post.

With the world champion and Olympians representing the USA squad, the fans seemed to be excited for an intense clash as one of them wrote,

"The US 100-meter roster is DEEP this year."

Screenshot of an Instagram post.

Kendal Williams and Pjai Austin have also secured their spots in the men's 4x100m team for the USA squad.

Team USA men's squad for the 4x400m relay event at the 2024 World Athletics Relays

Bryce Deadmon

Champion Allison

Christopher Bailey

Jacory Patterson

Willington Wright

Demarius Smith

The men's mixed 4x400m relay pool will include Matthew Boling and Ryan Willie.

Team USA women's Relay Squad at the 2024 World Athletics Relays

Gabby Thomas poses with the bronze medal for the Women's 200m Final at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The USA women's squad at the 2024 World Relays will feature the 2020 Tokyo Olympic 4x100m silver medalist Gabby Thomas, the 2023 World Athletics Championships 4x400m mixed relay gold medalist Alexis Holmes, and the 2023 WAC women's 4x100m relay champion Tamara Clark and Tamari Davis.

Team USA women's squad for the 4x100m relay event at the 2024 World Athletics Relays:

Gabby Thomas Melissa Jefferson Mikiah Brisco Tamara Clark Tamari Davis Celera Barnes

Team USA women's squad for the 4x400m relay event at the 2024 World Athletics Relays:

Alexis Holmes Quanera Hayes Na'Asha Robinson Paris Peoples Jessica Wright Kendall Ellis

The USA women competing in the mixed 4x400m relay pool will include Bailey Lear and Lynna Irby-Jackson