Where does Sha'Carri Richardson rank in the 100m? Exploring the World Athletics standings of the reigning global champion ahead of Paris Olympics

Sha'Carri Richardson is currently the World No.1 in the 100m rankings ahead of the Paris Olympics. The rank list is published by World Athletics, and is updated every Wednesday by the organization.

The World Rankings are calculated based on a system developed by the World Athletics. This system includes assigning athletes a ‘result score’ and ‘placing score’ every time they compete in a WA calendar event, and the total of the two make up the ‘performance score', which in turn is used to calculate the rankings.

The result score takes into consideration the measure result of an athlete's performance, while the placing score is based on where they finish in a final.

Sha’Carri Richardson is the World No.1 in the 100m, with a total performance score of 1476. Closely behind the American in the rankings is Shericka Jackson, with a score of 1462. Rounding out the top five behind the two top sprinters, are Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith, Julien Alfred, and Ewa Swoboda.

Richardson has ventured out into the 100m four times this year, and has been victorious each time. Her season opener for the event was the Prefontaine Classic, where she clocked a 10.83 for the win.

Sha'carri Richardson next competed in the heats, semis, and finals of the U.S. Olympic Trials, winning each round with ease. Her outing in the finals saw her stop the clock at 10.71, setting a new world lead for 2024.

Sha'Carri Richardson is ranked 6th in 200m

While Sha’Carri Richardson sits atop the world rankings for the 100m, she is not quite as dominant in the longer distance. The 200m rankings see the American placed sixth, behind Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith and ahead of Britain's Dina Asher-Smith.

Richardson's score in the 200m is a 1363, which places her over 150 points behind World No.1 Shericka Jackson. While the American is a World Championships bronze-medalist in the event, her performances this year have been lukewarm.

Sha'carri Richardson missed out on the top step of the podium at both the Wanda and Suzhou Diamond Leagues, despite racing a slightly watered down field.

At the U.S Olympic Trials, the American seemed on her way back to the top, dipping under the 22 second mark in her heats, and equalling her personal best of 21.92 in the semifinals. However, she was unable to perform at the same level in the final, clocking a 22.16 that placed her fourth, leading her to miss out on making the Olympic team for the discipline.

