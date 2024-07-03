Which swimming world records will be under threat at Paris Olympics 2024? Exploring potential events in which new timings could be set

Swimming will be taking place at the Paris La Defense Arena in France from July 27 to August 4, at the 2024 Paris Olympics. A total of six World records were shattered at the Tokyo Olympics and the Paris Olympics might also witness a few swimming world records being broken.

With this, let’s take a look at the swimming records that will be under threat at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Swimming events in which world records could be set at Paris Olympics

#8 Men’s 400m individual medley

On July 23, 2023, Léon Marchand of France smashed the men’s 400m individual medley world record with a sensational 4:02.50 at the World Aquatics Championships, breaking a long-standing record of legendary Michael Phelps (4:03.84), set on August 10 at the Beijing Olympics 2008.

Having broken the world record last year, all eyes will be on the French youngster when he takes center stage at the Aquatics Centre in France.

#7 Women’s 400m individual medley

In the women’s 400m individual medley, Summer McIntosh will enter the Paris Olympics as the pre-race favorite having smashed the world record twice. She presently holds the record with a time of 4:24.38 which she clocked at the 2024 Canadian Olympic Swimming Trials. She will also target the world record at the quadrennial games.

#6 Women’s 100m butterfly

The women’s 100m butterfly is set to be one of the most exciting events at the Paris Olympic Games, featuring world-record holder Gretchen Walsh, Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Maggie Mac Neil, and Australian legend Emma McKeon competing against each other.

#5 Women’s 100m backstroke

The Paris Olympics will feature a thrilling contest in the 100m backstroke when former world record holder Kaylee McKeown faces current world record holder Regan Smith. At the Tokyo Olympics, McKeown won the gold while Smith took the bronze medal. However, Smith will hope to turn her fortunes and change the color of her medal this time around.

#4 Men’s 100m freestyle

With Pan Zhanle of China setting a world record in the 100m freestyle at the 2024 World Championships, the anticipation is building for another record-breaking performance at the upcoming Summer Olympics.

The event is also filled with young talents like Romania’s David Popovici and the USA’s Jack Alexy and Chris Guiliano, who defeated Caeleb Dressel at the trials to secure their position in the event.

#3 Women’s 200m freestyle

Ariane Titmus smashed the women’s 200m freestyle world record recently with a 1:52.23 at the 2024 Australian Olympic Trials and is expected to replicate the feat at the stage of the 2024 Summer Olympics. Siobhán Haughey and Erika Fairweather are other athletes to watch out for in the event.

#2 Women's 200m individual medley

With the likes of Kate Douglass, Summer McIntosh, and Kaylee McKeown taking part in the event, the women’s 200m individual medley will be a nail-biting contest at the quadrennial Games.

#1 Women’s 400m freestyle

The most anticipated swimming event at the Paris Olympics is the women’s 400m freestyle, comprising a star-studded lineup including current world record holder Ariarne Titmus, swimming legend Katie Ledecky, and Canadian sensation Summer McIntosh vying for the Olympic title.

