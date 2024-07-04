Which university has majority representation in the U.S. Track and Field Team for Paris Olympics 2024? All about the athletes' alma maters

The University of Florida, University of Kentucky and USC have the most number of athletes in the U.S. track and field team for the Paris Olympics. A total of six individuals from each of the aforementioned colleges will represent the United States in the sporting extravaganza.

The six Olympic athletes who spent their collegiate careers at the Florida Gators include Anna Hall, Jasmine Moore, Parker Valby, Grace Stark, Malcolm Clemons and Grant Holloway. Given that Moore will compete in triple jump and long jump, the Gators will have the highest representation in Paris as far as events are concerned.

Heptathlete Anna Hall will also be in action at the Olympics after an impressive performance during the trials. The 23-year-old won a silver medal at the World Championships in Budapest. Grant Holloway is perhaps the most popular Florida Gators Alumni in the Paris Olympics, having previously won silver in the 110m hurdles event at the Tokyo Games.

Among the six athletes who have/had been a part of the University of Kentucky, arguably the most popular name to feature at the Paris Olympics is Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who recently broke her own 400m hurdles world record during the track and field trials.

Alexis Holmes, Masai Russell, Charity Hufnagel, Daniel Roberts, and Andrew Evans are the others from Kentucky who will be involved in track and field action in Paris.

Rai Benjamin, who won two medals during the Tokyo Olympics, is one of six athletes who have been a part of USC at some point. Others include two-time World Championships gold medalist Twanisha Terry, Kendall Ellis, Anna Cockrell, Jasmine Jones, and Michael Norman.

Sha'Carri Richardson is the only LSU athlete to feature in the Paris Olympics

Sha'Carri Richardson at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials

Sha'Carri Richardson will be competing in the 100m event at the Paris Olympics and is the only individual in the United States track and field contingent to have been involved with Louisiana State University (LSU).

Among other colleges in the country, Arkansas and Stanford have five athletes each while Texas A&M has four, including 100m silver medalist in Tokyo, Fred Kerley. Brigham Young University and Ole Miss (University of Mississippi) each have three athletes.

Harvard has just one alumni at the Paris Olympics, which is Gabby Thomas, who will compete in the 200m event after winning the trials, clocking 21.81 seconds in the final, where she beat Sha'Carri Richardson.

