Who is Aaron Brooks? Everything about the Penn State wrestler who became only the 7th four time NCAA Wrestling Champion

Aaron Brooks recently claimed his fourth individual NCAA title for Penn State with a 6-1 win over Trent Hidlay of NC State. Brooks now belongs to the elite club of four-time wrestling winners, with fellow Penn State wrestler Carter Starocci.

The freestyle wrestler was the NCAA champions' most valued wrestler. Brooks was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2020 and was the No. 3 seed at the 2020 NCAA Championships at 184.

He bagged his first three NCAA titles at 184 pounds and finished 22-0 for the season with 20 bonus-point. At the US Olympic Trials 2020, Brooks, 23, defeated All-Americans Nate Jackson and Sammy Brooks but lost to Zahid Valencia, two-time NCAA champion, and Pat Downey, who is the US National champion.

Brooks shifted to freestyle, as a three-time NCAA champion, to compete at the US Open National Championships 2022. In October 2023, he became the U23 World Champion at 86 kg. Brooks is also a U20 World silver medalist and U17 World champion.

And he has added his fourth NCAA title to his kitty. Penn State Wrestling highlighted his achievement on X (formerly Twitter):

"AARON BROOKS IS A FOUR-TIME NCAA CHAMPION!!! AB WITH THE 6-0 WIN OVER HIDLAY!"

Aaron Brooks has always had a target

Aaron Brooks determined to win in New Jersey, February 2023.

In a post-championship interview with ESPN on Saturday, Brooks acknowledged the almighty, saying that God always molds him. He said:

"It's a journey with the Lord, praise the Lord. It keeps me calm, keeps me poised. But I remember that its bigger than this. These four titles come and go, but his word remains forever." (via Herald-Mail Media)

Brooks added:

"My whole life I've had a target, whether being in Maryland and got known a little bit on the national stage, it prepares you for that."

He shared that he always had a target at the back of his mind throughout. The champion wrestler said:

"I have always had a target, not just me going for a fourth title but I've always had a target on my back regardless. It's nothing different when you've had a target on your back your whole life." (via York Daily Record)

On his latest achievement - the fourth NCAA title, Brooks said he doesn't allow such things to consume him, adding that he is not defined by it.