Who is Abby Paulson? Everything you need to know about Utah's senior gymnast who scored her career's second perfect 10 at Tri-Meet vs Stanford

Abby Paulson is a senior gymnast at Utah Gymnastics who recently scored her career's second perfect 10 on balance beam.

Abby is the daughter of Brandon Paulson, a 1996 Olympic silver medalist in Greco-Roman wrestling. She scored her first perfect 10 on the balance beam on February 23, 2020, against UCLA as a freshman. At the recent tri-meet between Utah Gymnastics, Utah State Gymnastics, and Stanford, Paulson recorded her career's second perfect 10 on the beam.

The University of Utah's senior gymnast achieved this feat on Friday, March 15, 2024. The Red Rocks Gymnastics team clinched the win after recording their season-high score of 198.300 points at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Utah State and Stanford Women's gymnastics teams registered 195.225 and 196.500 points respectively.

On the same evening, Paulson scored 9.925 points in the floor exercise. The Salt Lake City Gymnastics scored 49.700 and 49.600 points in floor exercise and beam, respectively. They dominated the other two teams after collecting 49.500 points in bars and vault.

Paulson has been a four-time All-American on beam, including thrice (in 2020, 2021, and 2022) in the regular season and once at the NCAA (in the 2022 season) as a junior. So far, she has 14 career wins, 11 of which she achieved on the beam. The Red Rock gymnast secured the PAC-12 Beam Champion title twice in 2021 and 2022.

The Utah Gymnastics will next compete at the PAC-12 Championships slated on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Abby Paulson executes floor routine to Taylor Swift's music

Abby Paulson is a huge Taylor Swift fan and it is evident through her appearances as she loves to wear classic red lipstick much like the American singer.

Currently, while Swift is on her "Eras tour," Utah Gymnastics held an alumni night themed after Swift's "Eras Tour" on February 23, 2024, which featured a friendship bracelet station and themed photo booth.

During the faceoff against UCLA on February 19, 2024, at the Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California, Paulson curated a playlist of Swift's several songs to execute her floor routine which gained immense popularity.

Paulson scored her career's high score in uneven bars on February 25, 2022, in Arizona after bagging a spectacular 9.875 points. She again recorded the same score within a month against Minnesota on March 5.

Her career's high score in floor exercise came on February 24, 2023, against California. She recorded an impressive score of 9.95.