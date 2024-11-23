Who is Anna Hall's new boyfriend Darius Slayton? Everything you need to know about the NFL star wide receiver

Anna Hall has subtly introduced her new boyfriend, NFL star wide receiver Darius Slayton, sparking curiosity among fans. The Paris Olympian gave a sneak peek at her life lately, including a picture with Slayton, attending an NFL game, training sessions, and her SI swimsuit photo session.

Hall competed in the 2024 Paris Games after dominating the heptathlon event with 6614 points to defeat Chari Hawkins and Taliyah Brooks, who posted 6456 and 6408, respectively. At the French capital, she settled in fifth place overall after following Nafissatou Thiam (6680 points), Katrina Thompson-Johnson (6844 points), Noor Vidts (6707 points), and Annik Kalin (6639 points).

Following her Olympic appearance, Hall made a wave after sharing a few rare photos with Slayton, an NFL football wide receiver.

Anna Hall's boyfriend Darius Slayton's NFL career

Darius Slayton prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Getty Images)

Darius Slayton is an American football wide receiver, playing for the New York Giants.

The 27-year-old played college football for Auburn University before getting drafted by Big Blues in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft. Born in Norcross, Georgia, United States on January 12, 1997, to Pamela Slayton and Eddie Slayton, he was selected as the 171st overall by the Giants.

Sayton's debut came at the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being absent for the first two games due to a hamstring injury. At his debut appearance, he recorded three receptions for 83 yards. He earned 48 receptions for 740 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns.

So far in his career, Slayton has only played for the New York Giants. In March 2023, he extended his contract with the Giants for two years.

Anna Hall displayed a decent performance at the 2024 Paris Games even after navigating with injuries for multiple years

Anna Hall of the United States during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

Although Anna Hall fell short of earning a podium finish at the Paris Olympics, she displayed a remarkable performance in the French capital, citing she endured a challenging injury-ridden period. The 23-year-old injured her left foot in 2021, leading to the end of her 2020 Tokyo Olympics quest as she was forced to undergo surgery.

Two years later, ahead of the 2023 World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary, Hall again endured an injury, this time on her knee while training on a long jump board. She suffered a bone bruise and a PCL injury.

However, Anna Hall went on to clinch a silver medal at the Hungarian capital.

