Who can stop Sha'Carri Richardson from winning 100m gold at Paris Olympics 2024? Exploring world champion's top competitors

Sha'Carri Richardson is presently one of the most dominant 100m sprinters in the world. She made a huge statement at the 2023 World Athletics Championships on why she should be taken as a gold medal contender by winning the 100m with a career-best time of 10.65s in Budapest.

After qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics with a world-leading 10.71s at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field trials, she will enter the quadrennial Games as a pre-race favorite in the distance. However, a few top sprinters can stop her from achieving her goal. Let’s explore more about these athletes.

Athletes who can stop Sha'Carri Richardson from winning 100m gold in Paris

#6 Tia Clayton

Tia Clayton will be one of the youngest athletes in the star-studded women's 100m field. The 19-year-old is set to represent Jamaica in Paris this year after placing second at the Jamaican trials, clocking 10.90s.

Her 2024 season-best performance is 10.86s which she clocked in the semifinals of the Jamaican Trials. This stands her sixth on the best timings recorded by an athlete this season.

#5 Melissa Jefferson

Melissa Jefferson, whose best time this season has been her 10.80s in the 100m finals of the Trials, can also pose a threat to Sha'carri Richardson. Richardson’s training partner also clocked below the 11.00s mark in the semifinals and heats of the event with times of 10.87s and 10.91s, respectively..

#4 Daryll Neita

Daryll Neita, the British 100m champion, is another strong contender who can challenge Sha'Carri Richardson in the women’s 100m at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Neita previously defeated Richardson in the 200m at the Suzhou Diamond League, but overcoming her in the 100m will be a different challenge. However, Neita's experience makes her one of the athletes to watch out for.

#3 Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is one of the prominent names to watch in the women’s 100m at the Paris Olympics. With this edition being her final appearance, all eyes will be on her as she aims to deliver her best and win her third individual Olympic title, having previously won at Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

The Jamaican legend also won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and will be eager to extend her dominance in her signature event.

#2 Julien Alfred

Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred can’t also be taken lightly based on her recent exploits in the sprint events. The 23-year-old holds the third-best performance of the season in the 100m with a time of 10.78s.

The last time when Sha'Carri Richardson and Alfred met was at the Prefontaine Classic which the former won with 10.83s, while the latter came second, clocking 10.93s.

#1 Shericka Jackson

Shericka Jackson is another contender who can be a significant threat to the American sprinter at this year's Games. She recently made the Olympic team after clocking 10.84 seconds at the Jamaican Trials.

The athlete won a bronze medal in the 100m in Tokyo and will aim to change the color of the medal this time around with her performance in the French capital.

