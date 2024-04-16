Who is CJ Albertson? Everything about the first U.S finisher who secured the seventh position at the Boston Marathon

CJ Albertson is a long-distance runner competing in multiple events, including road running, ultramarathons, cross country, and steeplechase.

Albertson was the first American athlete to cross the finish line at the 2024 Boston Marathon held on, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Massachusetts. He secured the seventh position at the 2024 Boston Marathon after clocking a time of 2:09:53.

Hailing from Fresno, California, the 30-year-old athlete holds the world record in the 50 km run, which he set at the Ruth Anderson Memorial Endurance Run on October 8, 2022, in San Francisco, United States, after registering a spectacular time of 2:38.43.

Apart from the world record, he also set the school indoor record in the 5000m and has four program top 10 times. As a junior collegiate athlete, he represented the Arizona State Sun Devils at the 2016 NCAA Championships in the steeplechase event, clocking 8:53.16 in the semifinal round.

Before turning pro in 2022, he set a world record in the Indoor Marathon in 2019 after recording an impressive time of 2:17:59.4 at The Armory in New York City. Following his glorious victory, he signed a professional contract with Brooks.

During the 2023 season, Albertson secured the top places at the California International Marathon and Maraton Baja California after clocking 2:11:09 and 2:11:08, respectively.

"I can run like 2:07" - CJ Albertson aims at improving his time after achieving the sub 2:10 timing at the 2024 Boston Marathon

CJ Albertson of the United States crosses the finish line during the 125th Boston Marathon in 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.

After CJ Albertson recorded his personal best at the 2024 Boston Marathon, he displayed confidence in achieving a sub 2:07 timing.

He has consistently shown improvement in his time at the last four Boston Marathons. At the 2021 Boston Marathon, he finished in 10th place, registering 2:11.44 followed by a stunning time of 2:10.23 in 2022.

At last year's Boston Marathon, Alberston had to settle in the 12th position, recording 2:10:33. In an interview with LetsRundotcom, after his remarkable performance at the recent Boston Marathon, he executed assurance in clocking a sub 2:07 time.

"It's good to get like that, it's just like you know kind of like the monkey off your back type thing you know and now I can run like 2:07 or something I don't know but yeah no I mean it feels good."

At the 2024 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, held on February 3, 2024, in Orlando, Florida, CJ Albertson finished in fifth place after running in 2:10:07.

